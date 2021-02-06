DILLON — A 3-pointer by Michael Haverfield with 1.2 seconds left lifted Montana Western to a 77-74 men's basketball victory over Frontier Conference rival Rocky Mountain College on Saturday at Straugh Gymnasium.
Rocky's Darius Henderson hit a 3 to tie the game 74-74 with seven seconds remaining. A Henderson attempt to tie the game again at the buzzer missed.
The win snapped a seven-game losing streak for UM Western (4-9, 3-9 Frontier). It was the ninth consecutive defeat for Rocky, which is now 1-10 in its conference-only schedule.
Jamal Stephenson had 22 points to lead Western. Max Clark had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs, while Jalen Hodges added 17 points.
Rocky's Nick Hart led all players with 26 points and 12 rebounds. Henderson finished with 13 points and Maxim Stephens and Kevin Fassu each had 12.
The teams will play again Sunday at Straugh Gymnasium.
