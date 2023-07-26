DILLON — The Frontier Conference's football coaches are projecting that the College of Idaho will reign supreme this upcoming season.

The Yotes, who shared the Frontier's regular-season title a season ago, were listed at No. 1 in the league's preseason coaches' poll released Wednesday afternoon by the league office.

With five first-place votes and 57 points in all, C of I's placing in the top spot was not unanimous. Montana Tech, with three first-place votes and 53 points, was voted second, while Carroll College — which shared the 2022 conference crown with C of I and earned the league's automatic bid to the NAIA playoffs — was listed in third with one first-place vote and 48 points.

The nine-team Frontier will feature a new-look setup this fall, going away with conference-only slate in favor of an eight-game league schedule, and will welcome a new team (for football only) to the fold in Arizona Christian.

The Firestorm are picked to finish sixth in their debut Frontier season, sandwiched between a pair of Montana teams (Montana Western, fourth and Rocky Mountain College, fifth) and a pair of Oregon teams (Southern Oregon, seventh and Eastern Oregon, eighth). Montana State-Northern is projected to finish last in ninth, having recorded just eight points in the poll.

C of I, which joined the Frontier as an associate member in 2014, has won at least a share of the conference title every season since 2019, including the pandemic-affected 2020-21 spring season. No Montana team has won the Frontier outright since Rocky in 2018.

Perhaps critically for the Frontier, the NAIA voted this offseason to expand its playoff field from 16 to 20 teams, which was among several major changes to the organization's annual football postseason structure. The Frontier, which was represented by Carroll in last year's playoffs, would've likely also seen C of I qualify under the new format with four additional bids up for grabs.

The 2023 season begins for many of the Frontier's teams with nonconference games Aug. 26, with conference matchups beginning as early as Sept. 9. Additionally, with the exception of Arizona Christian, all of the Frontier's teams will have a repeat in-conference opponent on the schedule that will not count against the conference record; for example, Carroll will play Tech on Aug. 31 in Butte for each teams' season opener, though their official conference matchup will occur in a Nov. 11 rematch in Helena.