Frontier Conference
Standings
Through Sept. 2
|School
|Overall
|Frontier
|Streak
|College of Idaho
|2-0
|0-0
|W-2
|Rocky Mountain College
|2-0
|0-0
|W-2
|Montana State-Northern
|1-1
|0-0
|L-1
|Carroll College
|1-0
|0-0
|W-1
|Montana Western
|1-0
|0-0
|W-1
|Eastern Oregon
|0-1
|0-0
|L-1
|Arizona Christian
|0-1
|0-0
|L-1
|Montana Tech
|0-1
|0-0
|L-1
|Southern Oregon
|0-1
|0-0
|L-1
Results
Thursday, Aug. 31
Carroll College 21, Montana Tech 19
Saturday, Sept. 2
College of Idaho 42, Southern Oregon 16
Rocky Mountain College 45, Montana State-Northern 0
Montana Western 38, Eastern Oregon 14
Upcoming schedule
Saturday, Sept. 9
St. Thomas (Fla.) at Carroll College, 1 p.m.
Whitworth (Wash.) at Eastern Oregon, 2 p.m.
Montana Western at College of Idaho, 2 p.m.
Montana State-Northern at Pacific Northwest Christian College (Wash.), 4 p.m. (scrimmage)
Montana Tech at Central Washington, 7 p.m.
Fort Lewis (Colo.) at Arizona Christian, 8 p.m.