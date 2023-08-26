NOTE: Scores will be updated as we receive them.
Frontier Conference
Final football scores
Saturday, Aug. 26
Montana State-Northern 14, Mayville State (North Dakota) 0
College of Idaho 37, Lincoln (California) 7
Rocky Mountain College 20, Dickinson State (North Dakota) 19
Arizona Christian at Ottawa (Arizona), 8 p.m.
Upcoming schedule
Thursday, Aug. 31
Carroll College at Montana Tech, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 2
Southern Oregon at College of Idaho, 1 p.m.
Rocky Mountain College at Montana State-Northern, 1 p.m.
Montana Western at Eastern Oregon, 2 p.m.