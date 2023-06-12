GREAT FALLS — University of Providence athletic director Doug Hashley was selected the Frontier Conference Athletic Director of the Year in a vote by the league’s athletic directors the conference and UP announced in a press release Monday.

“It is very flattering that my colleagues would think of me for such an honor,” Hashley was quoted in the release. “All of our league’s athletic directors do an outstanding job of making their prospective educational institutions athletic programs at the top.”

This is Hashley’ s second conference Athletic Director of the Year award. He joined the Providence athletic staff in 2017 and was named athletic director in 2020.

Hashley was instrumental in the success of the first conference basketball tournament hosted at single site location since the 2007-08 tournament. The tourney was held in Great Falls.

“We were able to orchestrate a single site Frontier Conference basketball tournament,” Hashley said in the release.

“It was highly successful with the help of our entire University of Providence staff. A big shoutout to my Assistant Athletic Director Jim 'Sarge' Sargent for all the work he did to make the tournament successful and all the work he does for athletics here at the University of Providence.”

Hashley is a native of Big Sandy, and a graduate of Montana State University. He had an impressive college career, setting several Bobcat records including rebounding records, free throw record and earning all-conference honors. That experience as a student-athlete helps Hashley in his day-to-day duties as the Providence AD.

“We intently communicate that it is student first, then athlete,” Hashley said in the release. “I am proud of our coaches and student athletes for their dedication and devotion in the classroom. Our student-athletes' cumulative GPA is 3.24 for the 2022-2023 year. This is the highest GPA we have had in years.”

Hashley joined the Providence staff after a 34-year education career with different schools throughout Montana. Doug and his wife Bekki, have four children, all of whom played at a Frontier school during their college days.

“University of Providence is a great place to work and awesome people to be around,” Hashley said in the release. “We got it going on!”