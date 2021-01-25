WHITEFISH — David Harris of Montana State-Northern and Emilee Maldonado of the University of Providence were honored as the Frontier Conference men's and women's basketball players of the week on Monday.
Harris, a 6-foot-4 senior guard from Tacoma, Washington, averaged 19.5 points, five rebounds, 4.5 assists and one steal per game as the Lights swept to two victories against Rocky Mountain College.
Maldonado, a 5-foot-5 guard from Sunnyside, Washington, averaged 16.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists and one steal as the Argos were 2-1 last week.
