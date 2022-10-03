WHITEFISH — Olivia Muir and McKenna Kaelber of Montana Tech and Julia Carr of Carroll College were acknowledged as the Frontier Conference volleyball players of the week on Monday.
Montana Tech remained undefeated in league matches with a 3-2 win over Carroll and a 3-0 sweep of Rocky Mountain College.
Both Muir and Kaelber played big parts in the 19th-ranked Orediggers' success.
Muir, a 5-foot-11 senior outside hitter from Smoot, Wyoming, averaged 3.38 kills and 4.5 digs per set in earning attacker of the week honors.
Kaelber was the setter of the week. The 5-11 senior from Pasco, Washington, averaged 11.38 assists and 1.75 digs per set.
Carr, a 5-7 junior defensive specialist from Portland, was the defender of the week as she averaged seven digs a set.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.