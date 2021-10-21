BUTTE — The Montana Tech basketball teams start the 2021-22 season this weekend.
While the Orediggers' men start the season on the road, the women’s team opens at home on Kelvin Sampson Court on Sunday.
The men's squad opens the season in Helena at the Comfort Suites Classic hosted by Carroll College. Tech faces Eastern Oregon on Saturday and SAGU American Indian College (Ariz.) on Sunday.
The women's team hosts a top NAIA team in Southeastern University on Sunday at 2 p.m. in the HPER Complex. The Southeastern Fire were 26-3 last season and reached the NAIA National Tournament for their seventh straight season.
The doors for the basketball game open at 1 p.m. Sunday. Season tickets are available now by calling 406-496-4105.
