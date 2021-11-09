KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NAIA on Tuesday announced the teams participating in the Cross Country National Championships. The Montana Tech women’s cross country team received an at-large bid and will make their first appearance at the National Championship Meet, according to a release from Montana Tech.
The field consists of 36 teams and 88 individuals running in the meet. 20 teams automatically qualified and another 15 received at-large bids as well as the host institution Multnomah. To qualify as an at-large the school needed to be ranked in the top 30 institutions.
Montana Tech dropped from No. 16 to No. 21 in the final regular season poll.
The meet takes place Nov. 19 at the Fort Vancouver Historic Championship Course. The Cascade Collegiate Conference is the host for the meet. The women are scheduled to run at 12:30 p.m. MST.
Ticketing for the event has not been announced. The event will be streamed on the NAIA Network.
