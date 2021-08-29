With a roster comprised entirely of Montanans – pretty smart Montanans, at that – the Orediggers and coach Sean Ryan are dialed in for another promising season.
“We were able to reload, not rebuild,” said Ryan. “I've got five incoming freshmen coming in, on the ladies side, and then one on the men's side. I think he's going to be really good for us to provide some depth. And just seeing how they mesh in and how they fit with the returners that we have, but we returned Sean Ramsbacher, who won the conference last year.”
On Aug. 10, the Frontier Conference announced that Montana Tech placed seven golfers on the Academic All-Conference team. As a team, the Orediggers also had the third-highest GPA in the country at 3.764.
“I can easily say we have the smartest kids in the conference and that's not bragging,” Ryan said with a chuckle. “That's just because I've seen their homework and I have no idea how to help them.”
Even with the added pressure to excel academically, Ryan has brought in an exceptional recruiting class that he believes can step in and immediately contribute this fall.
“Our freshmen girls recruiting class is going to be really good,” he said. “They're going to make a tremendous impact. We've got five girls that are coming in that are all from Class AA, all with some great tournament experience from winning programs. A lot of individual accolades for them and they're all from Montana. That's the unique thing, for both my men's and women's roster. We're all Montana kids.”
To stay sharp over the summer, many of the Orediggers entered the State Am or State Match Play. These tournaments offer Montana’s top-tier competition and a chance to see where you stack up against them.
“And it's a great chance for (team mates) to get together over the summer,” Ryan added. “A lot of them play in a lot of the same tournaments over the course of the summer, which is really big to build comradery, to get them together. They all go out to dinner together, all of those things.
The goal this year is to compete on the national stage.
“That's the goal to go to nationals, both on the men's and the women's side,” Ryan said. “I think now we've got the depth to do it.”
