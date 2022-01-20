BUTTE — Sindou Diallo scored a game-high 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Caleb Bellach added 18 points and Montana Tech held off Rocky Mountain College 76-68 in Frontier Conference men's basketball on Thursday.
Diallo hit 10 of 16 shots from the floor while Bellach went 5 for 9. As a team, the Orediggers made 48% of their field goal attempts and connected on eight 3-pointers.
Tayshawun Bradford came off the bench to score 14 points to lead Rocky. The Battlin' Bears hit just 2 of 16 3-point tries and shot 38% from the floor overall.
Taylor England added 11 points for Montana Tech. Rocky's Abdul Bah scored 13 points and Nick Hart had 11 for the Bears.
The Orediggers improved to 17-5 overall and 6-1 in the Frontier. They will host Carroll on Saturday. Rocky is now 9-10 overall and 2-5 in the league. The Bears travel to play MSU-Northern on Saturday.
