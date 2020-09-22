HELENA — Montana Tech edged Rocky Mountain College in a sudden-death playoff hole to win the men’s team title at the Carroll Invitational on Tuesday at Bill Roberts Golf Course.
Tech and Rocky were tied with team scores of 282 after 18 holds, but the Orediggers shot 2-under par on the No. 10 playoff hole to prevail. Tech’s Sean Ramsbacher shot 4-under 68 to win the individual title, two strokes better than Rocky’s Daniel Sigurjonsson, Mitchell Thiessen and Nolan Burzminski, who all shot 70 to tie for second.
Rocky’s women collectively shot 327 to win in the women’s team standings by 33 strokes. The Battlin’ Bears also took individual honors, as Claire Wright’s even-par 72 set the pace.
Rocky’s Kaelyn Volk placed second with an 80. Carroll’s Katie Fagg shot 82 to finish third.
