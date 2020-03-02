The Montana Tech men’s basketball is set to host their first Frontier Conference Tournament game since 1999 Tuesday night when Montana State Northern travels to the Mining City. Doors open at 6 p.m. with tipoff happening at 7 p.m.
Montana Tech (18-11, Frontier 10-8) is heading into the post season on a high note after winning their last four straight games, including a pair over top-25 teams Lewis-Clark State and Carroll College.
The Orediggers (18-11, Frontier 10-8) achieved their first winning record in conference play since the 1998-99 season. Montana Tech also hosted Montana State Northern in 1999 in the first round of the Frontier Conference Tournament downing the Lights 66-55. The Orediggers would go on to win the tournament title and move onto the NAIA National Tournament.
All season ticket holders have first right of refusal for their tickets. The Oredigger Lounge will open pregame at 6:30 p.m. for all season ticket holders and again at halftime.
Reserved tickets will be sold in advance and are $10 each and will be available at noon today.
General admission can be purchased at the gate only and are $8 for adults, $5 for seniors and student ages 8-18. Children 8 and under are free.
For questions or to purchase tickets, call Montana Tech Athletics at 406.496.4105.
