Montana Tech’s golf team saw five players place in the Top 5 as the Orediggers’ men’s team rolled to a first-place team finish at the one-round Montana Tech Invitational on Monday at the Butte Country Club.
Trey Hoagland carded a 6-under 64 for first place—tying a school record—Sean Ramsbacher fired a 2-under 68 for second place and Isaiah Weldon shot an even par 70 for third place. Carroll College’s Samuel Berry notched a 71 for fourth place and Tech’s Matt Hobbs and JR Small tied for fifth place with each shooting a 72.
“It went awesome, as good as you could hope for,” said Tech head coach Sean Ryan. “Trey Hoagland tied the school record with 64 today and did it with three bogeys. It was one of the best rounds I’ve ever seen.”
In the women’s tournament, Rocky Mountain College had the two top finishers as the Battlin’ Bears took first place. Kaelyn Volk came in first place with a 76 and teammate Claire Wright shot a 78 for second place. Tech’s Tanna Campbell and Rocky’s Amanda Conner tied for third with each carding an 80.
