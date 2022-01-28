BUTTE — The Orediggers will have their 2020-21 Frontier Conference championship banner unveiled in the HPER Complex on Saturday during halftime of the men’s basketball game.

After winning all three regular season conference tournaments during the fall of 2020, the Montana Tech men’s golf team secured its first regular-season title in school history.

Tech had five golfers receive all-conference honors with Trey Hoagland, Sean Ramsbacher and Isaiah Weldon earning first-team honors. Brady Cady and Jace Rhodes were selected to the second team, and Rhodes was named Freshman of the Year.

Sean Ramsbacher went on to win the Frontier Conference Championship during the spring.

Head coach Sean Ryan was named the Frontier Conference's Men’s Golf Coach of the Year.

Also on the roster from 2020-21 are: Jhett Braley, Blake Hasquet, Matt Hobbs, Blake Loberg, Bridger Martin, Kaven Noctor, JR Small, Gabe Witham, and assistant coach Dylan Livingston.

The Orediggers' basketball teams host MSU-Northern on Saturday with the women’s game tipping off at 2 p.m. and the men’s game at 4 p.m.

