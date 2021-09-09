KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the first time in school history, the Orediggers' men's golf team has received votes in the NAIA preseason coaches poll.
Montana Tech and Rocky Mountain College (six final points) are the only Frontier Conference schools appearing on the national poll.
The poll is voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences. The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on ow each voter ranks the best teams.
The Orediggers will defend their Frontier Conference title starting next week when they open the 2021-22 season at the Butte Country Club in the Montana Tech Invitational. The tournament takes place Sept. 13-14.
