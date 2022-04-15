BUTTE — The Montana Tech track and field team will have a head start when it enters the Frontier Conference Meet in two weeks.
Five Orediggers scored Thursday in the steeplechase, an event that can't be held at the conference championship meet due to the absence of a steeplechase pit. Therefore, Thursday's races counted as their conference meet performances.
Senior Becca Richtman scored 10 points, sophomore Carlin Manning scored eight and senior Alisa Hashley added four points for the women's team. Freshman Justin Morgan had the top men's time in conference (9:57.07) and sophomore River Sheppard was second (10:27.91) to bank 18 points for the Orediggers men.
Those point totals will hold as long as no other Frontier Conference athletes declare themselves in the steeplechase and best an Orediggers' time between now and April 26, the first day of the Frontier Conference in Great Falls. That's not likely to happen, according to Tech head coach Zach Kughn.
"We have the athletes, and me as a coach, with the desire to focus on (the steeplechase)," Kughn said. "We had a national champion in that event in our first year so it's definitely going to be something we focus on."
Richtman ran at the Mt. SAC Relays in Walnut, California, while the rest of Tech competed at the Whitworth Twilight Meet in Spokane, Washington.
Richtman placed fifth in the Steeplechase with a personal-best time of 10:17.30, which placed her second all-time in NAIA women's history. The senior finished just .01 seconds behind Southern Utah's Haley Tanne. Richtman was the only non-NCAA D1 runner in the top 12, aside from Arian Chia, of Mexico, who ran unaffiliated and was the runner-up. Adams State (NCAA D1) runner Sarah Wills finished 14th.
“That’s why she’s there, to see what she can do,” Kughn said. “I still know she can go even faster.”
Richtman's preseason goal of 10:12 is within reach, and she may have surpassed it Thursday had her hurdling been crisper during the race. Kughn said she could have shaved approximately 20 seconds off her time had she hurdled better.
"She could run under 10 (minutes)," Kughn said. “(10:12 is) still definitely a goal of her's and she’s right on track.”
Manning won the steeplechase in Spokane and Hashley finished third.
Morgan took fourth on the men's side, more than 10 seconds ahead of the fifth-place runner from Gonzaga. Sheppard was sixth.
While the rest of the Orediggers will have to wait until the conference meet to score, Kughn said many athletes showed that they can be valuable performers in Great Falls.
Freshman Jenna Jordan won the javelin in Spokane with a throw of 42.51 meters.
“She’s progressing in a way where we think she can be All-American and score at nationals,” Kughn said.
Jordan owns the sixth-best mark in NAIA but sits second in conference. Providence's McKenzie Clark threw 44.20 meters on March 19, though she hasn't been able to duplicate that throw since.
Kughn lauded Jordan for her consistency.
“Every meet she’s throwing something that is an All-American type performance. It’s getting to be pretty ridiculous," Kughn said. “It’s super exciting. Every meet she’s throwing a half meter to a meter further.”
Freshman Drake Schlachter won the men's long jump and was third in the 100-meter dash.
Schlacter's distance of 21 feet, 9 inches bested University of Montana's Jason Upton by 1.5 inches. The California native won the event on his final attempt.
“It’s just clutch,” Kughn said. “We’ve seen that from Drake a couple times indoors as well. Though the event overall or track in general is a little new to him … to be able to do that on the sixth and final jump, when the pressure’s on, that’s a great sign.”
Schlacter's time of 11.42 was bested only by Grizzlies runners Cooper Hewett (10.91) and Teagun Holycross (11.37).
Kughn said conditions in Spokane didn't allow for optimal performances, especially from sprinters and jumpers.
“Not good for the standing around you do between jumps, not good for warming up," he said.
If weather impacts the conference meet in Great Falls, Thursday's experience could prove vital. Kughn pointed to Schlachter's victory in the long jump as an example.
“If we get similar weather in Great Falls … that’s the type of performances we want to see,” Kughn said. “We want to see people that just want to come out and compete, want to come out and win. Want to come out and beat whoever it is, regardless of how much further their PR is than yours.”
Olleca Severson was second in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:05.80 and is now just 1 second away from the national standard.
“She was disappointed (Thursday) missing (the qualifying mark), but really the conditions were not ideal for that,” Kughn said. “She’s dropping time every single meet despite the conditions.
“I’m super confident that she can get down to that standard and just be another girl for us in another event going to the national meet."
She also finished the 100 hurdles in 16.02 seconds, good for fourth place, and was the third leg of Tech's 4x100 relay. Kughn said Severson is poised to be a major factor at conference and possibly nationals.
“She, on paper, should run away with both the hurdles, conference championships, and also is on both of our relays that, on paper again, should win easily," Kughn said.
Tech's men's throwers could also score significant points in conference, though the uncertainty of the Frontier Conference's shot putters means a lot of points will be up for grabs.
Cody Burk finished sixth in the shot put Thursday, Daniel Difort took ninth, Kaden Kerr was 10th and Ethan Schlepp placed 11th. The all-freshmen group could represent a dramatic swing in points at the conference meet.
Burk is comfortably second in the shot put in conference, but the third- through 10th-ranked throwers are all within 30-40 centimeters, Kughn said.
“That could be a 15- or 16-point event for us, or it could be an eight-point event for us," Kughn said. “Getting second, third and fourth in that event would be a lot different story than getting second, ninth and 10th where only one guy scores.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.