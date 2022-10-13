KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Montana Tech was the lone Frontier Conference team to be ranked in the latest edition of the NAIA Women's Volleyball Coaches Top 25 Poll released Tuesday.
The Orediggers (17-6) were ranked No. 18 this week by a panel of head coaches from conferences and unaffiliated groups across the country. It's a one-spot jump for Tech after it was ranked No. 19 last week.
Tech is currently 5-0 in Frontier play and is riding a seven-game winning streak overall as it heads this weekend to La Crosse, Wisconsin, to play in a tournament hosted by Viterbo University.
Eastern Oregon, which plays in the Frontier for football only, remained the nation's No. 1 team for the second straight week. The Mountaineers (20-2) received 13 first-place votes to pace the field after they were listed as No. 1 for the first time in last week's poll.
