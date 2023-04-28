BILLINGS — Montana Tech's men's and women's track and field teams swept the Frontier Conference team championships as the two-day conference meet concluded Friday at Lockwood High School.

The Oredigger women won their second straight title in just their second year as a program, scoring 199 points to runner-up Carroll College's 143.5, while the Tech men narrowly defeated the Fighting Saints 217.33-215.33 to give it its first-ever Frontier team track title.

All in all, the Orediggers finished with 16 individual Frontier champions, with eight each won by the men and women.

On the women's side, Butte grad Hailey Nielson won both the 5,000- and 10,000-meter runs for Tech, while teammate and Manhattan native Olleca Severson swept the 100 and 400 hurdles titles on top of Fort Benton grad Abby Clark's championships in both the long and high jump. The Orediggers' remaining event champs were in the triple jump (via Lolo native Naiya Beaudin) and in the 4x100-meter relay.

The Tech men had two multi-event winners in Missoula Loyola alum Dom Maricelli (in the 100 and 200) and Edwin Kipainoi (in the 5,000 and 10,000), with other first-place finishes in the 400 hurdles (via Butte's Morgan McClernan), the 4x100 relay, high jump (via Ronan's Payton Cates) and hammer throw (via Noxon alum Cade VanVleet).

Carroll's men finished with nine individual event champions, the most of any school in the meet, with Garrett Kocab sweeping the shot put and discus events and the Saints taking first in both the 4x400 and 4x800 relays.

The meet's remaining multi-event champions all were on the women's side in the form of Carroll's Paige Baxstresser (200 and 400), Rocky Mountain College's Sydney Little Light (800 and 1,500), Carroll's 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams and Providence's Allyson Conner (shot put and hammer).

The NAIA National Championship meets for both the men and women will take place May 24-26 at Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion, Indiana.