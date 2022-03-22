WHITEFISH — Montana Tech competed in the first outdoor meet of the year last weekend at the Yellowjackets/Battlin’ Bears Icebreaker Open in Billings. Three Orediggers were named Erck Hotels/Frontier Conference Track & Field Athletes of the Week.
Naiya Beaudin was named the Women’s Field Athlete of the Week. A freshman from Lolo, Beaudin won the triple jump and qualified for the NAIA B Standard, jumping 11.55 meters. She also won the long jump with a jump of 5.23 meters with a PR of more than a foot.
Daniel Difort was named the Men’s Field Athlete of the Week. A freshman from Missoula, Difort finished second in the javelin with a throw of 47.95 meters. He also finished sixth in the shot put.
Justin Morgan was selected the Men’s Track Athlete of the Week. The freshman from Thompson Falls, won the 5000m with a time of 16:14.61.
