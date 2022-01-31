BUTTE — Montana Tech's Becca Richtman and Ian Barville, along with Providence's Rico Pryor were recognized as the Frontier Conference's indoor track and field Student-Athletes of the Week, according to a Monday release from the Frontier.
Richtman, a senior runner for the Orediggers, was recognized for her first-place finish in the mile out of 31 entrants at the Stacy Dragila Open. The race was hosted by Idaho State in Pocatello, Idaho, and Richtman's mile time of 4:54.89 is considered an NAIA A-standard. That mark is also the fastest in the NAIA this season by more than six seconds.
On the men's side, the Frontier's weekly award went to a runner and a thrower. Barville, a sophomore who represented the Orediggers in the 800-meter, took sixth place at the Stacy Dragila Open and was the top NAIA competitor in that event. He finished with a time of 1:57.67. Pryor, also a sophomore, represented the Argos in Pocatello. He took fifth out of 19 in the weight throw. His 16.48-meter throw is considered an NAIA B-standard. Pryor also took 11th out of 20 in the shot put.
Carroll College's Brett Glaser was also nominated for men's Student-Athlete of the Week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.