BUTTE — Montana Tech's Becca Richtman and Ian Barville, along with Providence's Rico Pryor were recognized as the Frontier Conference's indoor track and field Student-Athletes of the Week, according to a Monday release from the Frontier.

Richtman, a senior runner for the Orediggers, was recognized for her first-place finish in the mile out of 31 entrants at the Stacy Dragila Open. The race was hosted by Idaho State in Pocatello, Idaho, and Richtman's mile time of 4:54.89 is considered an NAIA A-standard. That mark is also the fastest in the NAIA this season by more than six seconds. 

On the men's side, the Frontier's weekly award went to a runner and a thrower. Barville, a sophomore who represented the Orediggers in the 800-meter, took sixth place at the Stacy Dragila Open and was the top NAIA competitor in that event. He finished with a time of 1:57.67. Pryor, also a sophomore, represented the Argos in Pocatello. He took fifth out of 19 in the weight throw. His 16.48-meter throw is considered an NAIA B-standard. Pryor also took 11th out of 20 in the shot put.

Carroll College's Brett Glaser was also nominated for men's Student-Athlete of the Week. 

