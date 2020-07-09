The line between success and failure is a thin line.
Any competitor in the sporting world knows this intimately, and Montana Tech head coach Brian Solomon is no different. After over half a year of reflection, he looks at his and the Orediggers’ wild ride in 2019 with the perspective of how close his team was to reaching the deep stages of the NAIA National Tournament.
As well as how close they were to not even getting invited.
“The success we had last year was great experience,” Solomon said. “But success is very fragile. A lot of things can come into play that knocks you off your game. That what’s really impressed me is how prepared we were for the end of the season by playing in the Frontier Conference.”
Tech made the Frontier Conference tournament final, eventually losing to Providence before heading to the NAIA tournament, but Solomon’s comments better reflect the final records heading into the conference tournament.
Both the Argos and the Orediggers finished 9-3 in the regular season, with Rocky Mountain College and Lewis-Clark State finishing at 8-4 in a tight race all throughout the fall.
Over a half a year on, and looking at an uncertain future for fall sports in 2020, has resonated with Solomon.
“At the end of the season,” Solomon said. “What impressed me was how close we were to advancing even though we lost in the tie-breaker. Just to see that we are as close to not even making the tournament were just as close to advancing significantly. That sits on you and will hopefully help teach our players that we can continue to improve and getting over the hump and that if we get that opportunity again, we can capitalize on those opportunities.”
After defeating No. 3 Indiana Wesleyan, the Orediggers followed with another victory in a must-win scenario at the NAIA tournament, setting up a one-match rematch with Wesleyan. However, IW was up to the challenge and saw off the Orediggers 25-20.
As Solomon mentioned, there was an important lesson learned: the Orediggers could have missed out on a trip to Sioux City, Iowa, but they could’ve also beaten one of the best NAIA teams in the country.
With just over a month until fall sports programs are expected to return, Tech and Solomon have been addressing the new challenge of how to stay sharp in a foggy atmosphere of uncertainty.
“We lost about half our spring,” Solomon said. “And do not have the opportunity to be training this summer. [Assistant coach] Kristie [Arntson] has done such a great job with our offseason training that were actually pretty close to our normal cycle, even though our students aren’t here.”
However, it’s that familial absence of a team atmosphere that Solomon says hits hardest. That being said, that doesn’t stop the Orediggers from sharing what they can.
“You feel kind of isolated from the people you want to be around,” Solomon said. “Just like everyone. Obviously there’s a lot of connection in the team and the community aspect of it. We message a lot and they’re not lacking in their sense of humor, they’re great and they’re a lot of fun. They’re funny as heck even when they’re away.”
However, the NAIA’s decision to continue striving for a fall sports season means that there is optimism going forward. For volleyball, it means a much different schedule than the one they’re used to.
The Frontier’s teams will be playing back-to-back games against all of their opponents, knocking out both away trips or home welcomes in a single weekend, preventing the amount of travel and exposure that would come with a typical schedule.
Solomon is a fan of the process the conference and NAIA has taken.
“We’ve adopted a new schedule,” Solomon said. “I’m really happy about that and that it minimizes travel and maximize the safety aspect of not traveling out of Montana. I think it was a good decision, it’s just great to have a season.”
That being said, the Orediggers and their head coach also know that new challenges will spring from a new schedule. But considering the process that had to be completed to make a season happen, Solomon is ready to move with the flow of a new challenge.
“It’s going to have plenty of challenges,” Solomon said. “It’s something to be thankful given the circumstances around COVID-19 this year. It lessens our potential risk, and it is very financially responsible which has to be important to all of us… It’s nice to have a stable protocol for how the season plays out.”
