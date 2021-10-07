KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NAIA announced the second Cross Country Coaches’ Top 25 Polls today. The Orediggers' women enter the Top 25 at No. 19 this week.
“It’s exciting to see our women’s team get recognized for their efforts last week,” said coach Zach Kughn in a Thursday press release from Montana Tech.
The Orediggers received votes in the first poll released two weeks ago. The ranking marks the first time a Tech women’s cross country team has been ranked in the Top 25, according to the release
Tech took second place at the Montana Open hosted by NCAA Division I University of Montana since the first poll. Senior Becca Richtman finished first in the race that included Division I and II runners.
“We are off from racing this week and then there will be one more poll before we head to Idaho for our largest meet of the year and our first chance to see how we actually stack up against ranked teams outside of our conference,” Kughn added.
The Orediggers next meet is October 16 at the Inland Empire Championship hosted by Lewis-Clark State in Lewiston, Idaho.
