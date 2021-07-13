BUTTE — Montana Tech women's basketball coach Carly Sanon announced Tuesday the signing of Jaycee Erickson for the recruiting class of 2022, according to a release from Montana Tech.
“We are excited to welcome Jaycee to the Digger Family,” Sanon said. “Jaycee is a leader on the court and is a strong, tough point guard. She is a great shooter and creates scoring opportunities for herself and her teammates. Jaycee is a great student and is a perfect fit for Montana Tech.”
Erickson, of Saco, will play her senior season for the North Country Mavericks this winter. Erickson averaged 12.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2.4 steals per game as a junior. She shot 45% from the field, 75% from the line and 32% from 3.
Erickson was selected first team all-conference all three years and is a two-time all-state honoree. She was named to the district all-defensive team three times.
Also a multi-sport athlete, Erickson was selected first team all-conference in volleyball. She placed third in pole vault and fourth in javelin at state track this past spring.
“I chose Montana Tech not only because it provides me with the academic opportunity for my degree, but also because it felt like home," said the 5-foot-6 guard. "The program is awesome and will be a perfect fit. The coaches are great and I can’t wait to be a Digger."
Erickson carries a 4.0 GPA and was named Academic All-State all three years of high school. She plans on pursuing a degree in Nursing.
