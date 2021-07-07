CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. — The Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) announced its list of 2020-21 All-American Scholars on Tuesday, which included four student-athletes from Montana Technological University.
The Orediggers honored by the WGCA were Tanna Campbell, Skyler Martin, Emily Kelly, and Emily Garden. Montana Tech’s four selections were the most in the Frontier Conference.
“Placing four of our ladies on this list is impressive and a testament to the hard work that they put in in the classroom,” said Coach Sean Ryan in a press release from Montana Tech. “I am incredibly proud of Tanna, Skyler, Emily, and Emily for earning this prestigious award.”
The criteria for selection to the All-American Scholar Team are some of the most stringent in all of college athletics with a minimum GPA of 3.5 or higher to qualify.
Carroll College also had two recipients in Sydnee Nowlen and Echo Anderson.
