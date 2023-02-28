GREAT FALLS — The highest-scoring men’s tournament championship currently known to exist yielded history for Montana Tech.
For the first time since 1998-99, the Orediggers are back-to-back regular-season and conference tournament champions after beating Providence 103-95 on Tuesday night.
“It means a lot because we graduated seven [players] from last year and [didn’t have] much returning experience,” Tech junior Caleb Bellach said. “We kinda used that as fuel. Back in August we talked about this night.”
“Everyone stepped up and did what they needed to do.”
Tech won just one conference game in head coach Adam Hiatt’s first season, but in the last two years, the Orediggers have consistently made history with their winning ways.
This season they obtained the program’s highest-ever national ranking – No. 10 – and checked yet another item off their 25-year-old to-do list.
As first-year Oredigger Asa Williams put it after Tech survived Rocky Mountain College in Monday’s semifinal game, a culture of winning and championships is being built in Butte.
“We’re really proud of that,” Hiatt said. “We felt like there was an opportunity to really build a program from the ground up. When you look back and see where we came from – when we had one conference win in our first year – and now we’re at the top of the mountain for two consecutive years.”
“That’s a lot to be proud of.”
Williams paced the Orediggers with 23 points in the victory as seven Tech players broke into double figures.
Bellach added 15 as Bridger Larson (14), Keeley Bake (12) and Camdyn LaRance (11) all joined him in double digits off the bench.
Hayden Diekhans (12) and Michael Ure (10) did the same in starting roles.
Tech’s bench outscored Providence’s 37-8.
“You don’t win championships without every dude buying into their role,” Bellach said. “Everyone tonight was a star in their role, and if we’re gonna make a deep run and get to Kansas City, that’s what we’re gonna have to do.”
Marcus Stephens (22), Davien Harris-Williams (21) and Kenny Curtis (20) filled the stat sheet for the Argos, combining to shoot 10-for-26 from 3-point distance.
Providence, down by 18 points at the 3:56-mark of the first half, stormed back, cutting that lead to seven by halftime.
A Harris-Williams 3-pointer tightened the game to two points early in the second half, and despite getting the lead to a single point, the Argos never led on Tuesday.
“We managed to get back in it at half and we made it a competitive game,” Providence head coach Steve Keller said. “It was a heckuva effort. They didn’t lay down and roll over, we even had a chance to take the lead a few times.”
“If you like offense, it was a great game to watch. If you like defense, neither one of us were very good. They did a little bit more than we did.”
For Keller, who announced earlier this month that he would retire from coaching at season’s end, Tuesday’s game was likely his last for a while.
“I’m OK, it hits home, though, that [it] was my last game,” Keller said. “I told [the players], ‘thanks.’ We got into this championship game. I’m done for now, but you never know.”
“I love the game and it’s been my life for 45 years.”
In total, 64 3-pointers were attempted between Tech and Providence on Tuesday night, and 27 were made.
Tech eclipsed 60 percent shooting in each half, finishing at 62.1 percent (41-for-66), while 103 points are the Orediggers’ most since scoring 109 in the season-opener against Portland Bible College.
The Orediggers soldier on.
Later this week they’ll find out which teams join them in Butte in a four-team pod that constitutes the first and second rounds of the NAIA National Championship Tournament. Those games are scheduled for March 7 and 8.
“It’s the national tournament, anybody can beat anybody,” Hiatt said. “It’ll be the 64 best teams in the country. We are immensely excited to have the first two rounds in Butte, Montana, on Kelvin Sampson Court.”
