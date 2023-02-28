GREAT FALLS — The highest-scoring men’s tournament championship currently known to exist yielded history for Montana Tech.

For the first time since 1998-99, the Orediggers are back-to-back regular-season and conference tournament champions after beating Providence 103-95 on Tuesday night.

Frontier Conference

Montana Tech's Caleb Bellach shoots a jump shot over Providence's Sam Vining during Tuesday's Frontier Conference Tournament Championship game in Great Falls.
Frontier Conference

Montana Tech's Camdyn LaRance drives past Providence's Jake Olsen for a layup during Tuesday's Frontier Conference Championship game in Great Falls.
Frontier Conference

Providence's Jake Olsen splits the Montana Tech defense for a layup during Tuesday's Frontier Conference Championship game in Great Falls.
Frontier Conference

Montana Tech are the 2023 Frontier Conference Men's Basketball Tournament Champions after defeating Providence 103-95 Tuesday night in Great Falls.

Email Daniel Shepard at daniel.shepard@406mtsports.com or find him on Twitter @IR_DanielS.

Tags

Load comments