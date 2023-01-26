BUTTE — Tavia Rooney has been a Montana basketball mainstay for the past eight years. Whether it was on the court at Broadwater High School in Townsend or on Kelvin Sampson Court at the HPER Center in Butte, Montana Tech’s hard-working, always hustling No. 24 is always in the play.
In her Broadwater career, Rooney scored 1,297 points and pulled down 1,022 rebounds. She had 51 double-doubles, which included 19 her senior year alone.
Rooney is a member of the National Honor Society, and was an Academic All-State honoree eight times between basketball and volleyball.
Surprisingly, Rooney planned to give up athletics for full focus on academics.
“When my senior year season in high school was over, I was pretty set on no longer continuing to play and was ready to start my next adventure focusing entirely on school,” Rooney said. “I had other offers and went on plenty of visits, but no other place quite sparked my interest. I was extremely set on nursing school and at the time, basketball was just an additional option.”
Rooney’s outlook changed when she visited Montana Tech.
“When I visited Tech and met the girls and staff, it immediately felt like home. Given the opportunity to receive a scholarship and pursue the career of my dreams felt like the no-brainer option. I wouldn’t change the choice I made and this experience for the world.”
Rooney’s hard-work and dedication has paid off to this point of her career. She broke the 1,000-point barrier against Rocky Mountain College on Jan. 19 with her first point of the night in Montana Tech’s 60-48 loss in Billings. Rooney finished the night with 14 points and nine rebounds.
She joined teammate Dani Urick as the two active-playing members of the Orediggers’ 1,000-point club, in which Rooney in the 22nd member.
“It’s special. I’ve been extremely lucky to play with Dani through all my years here thus far,” Rooney said. “We mesh really well together and she’s the type of player everyone wants to have on their team.”
Rooney’s approach to the classroom is just as powerful as the way she carries her play on the court. She’s a hard-charging power forward, but can virtually play all five spots on the floor.
“I’ve always been extremely goal driven and held myself to a high standard,” Rooney said. “My desire to be the best I can be is what continues to drive me both on the court and in the classroom. I’m extremely fortunate to be surrounded by an amazing group of family, friends, and staff that support me and want me to succeed as well.”
As of Thursday, Rooney has played in 86 career games covering four seasons, which includes 81 starts and 47 consecutive starts. Rooney has 1,025 career points, 807 rebounds, 183 assists, 150 steals, and 109 blocks.
The statistics include a portion of the 2020-2021 campaign when she suffered a injury that cost her a majority of her second season at Tech.
Rooney averages just a shade under a career double-double, averaging 11.9 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. She has 28 career double-doubles, including a career-best 13 her freshman season.
In her 86 career games, Rooney has had double-double, double-digit points, or double-digit rebounds in 65 of her 86 games.
Rooney’s career-highs include a 26-point against University of Providence (Mont.) on Jan. 7, a 22-rebound night in her freshman season against William Jessup on Nov. 22, 2019, a pair of six assist games, three five block games, and four five steal games.
What often goes unnoticed is her accuracy from the charity stripe. As of Thursday, Rooney’s free-throw percentage is a solid 72.2%, which includes a career-high 78.5% (84-of-107) during her 2021-2022 campaign. Her career-high in successful free-throws came in 2019-2020 with 91.
Rooney and Urick make up Montana Tech head coach Jeff Graham’s starting five, which includes Soda Rice, Madison Allen, and Aubrie Rademacher. The combination of Rooney and Urick mesh perfectly on a young team that continues to grow by the game in Graham’s system.
“We are in it together and that’s what it means to be on a team. We have an amazing group of girls who are not only extremely hardworking on the court but on the classroom as well. When times get tough, we know we can lean on each other.”
Rooney’s parents are her biggest contributors in her life, in all facets.
“The support I have received over the years both athletically and academically from those around me never goes unappreciated,” Rooney said. “My biggest influences are my parents. They have shown me the true definition of hard work, and that, with dedication and desire, anything is possible. I’m lucky to have such great role models in so many areas of life.”
Rooney has confidence that the Orediggers will continue to grow. With a handful of Frontier Conference games to go, she echoed the goal of the Montana Tech Orediggers’ vision for the next several weeks.”
“Two back-to-back conference wins, and building off that each week,” Rooney said. “We are taking everything day-by-day, week-by-week. We are right there.”
