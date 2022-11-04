BUTTE – The Montana Tech Orediggers women’s basketball team opened their 2022-2023 season on Friday afternoon as they hosted the Dickinson State Blue Hawks on Kelvin Sampson Court at the HPER Center.
Dickinson State overcame a 13-point halftime deficit to force overtime.
Aubrie Rademacher’s layup in the paint with 2.8 seconds in the extra period earned the Orediggers a 61-59 win.
The win also was the first in the collegiate head coaching career of Montana Tech’s Jeff Graham.
After a converted free throw by Rooney, the Blue Hawks went on a 7-0 during the 1:31 stretch to open the game.
Rooney’s steal-and-score with 5:18 to go in the opening quarter snapped the Dickinson streak.
Tech put together a run to pull to within one point of the Blue Hawks by the end of the opening ten minutes, 13-12.
The Orediggers executed solid two-way basketball to start the second quarter, having employed a full-court press and forced several turnovers.
Rooney, Rice, Madison Allen, Kia Wasson, Lizzy Perry, Macy Mayer, Aubrie Rademacher, Challis Westwater, and Dani Urich combined to score 24 points in the second quarter, as the Orediggers led the Blue Hawks at halftime, 36-23.
Dickinson went on a 12-0 run over the 2:21 of the second half to pull to within a point, 36-35. The Blue Hawks used the outside shooting of McKenzie Johnson and the punishing inside attack of Samantha Oase to score all 12 points in the run.
However, during the times the shooting was cold, the Orediggers were tough on defense after the initial run by Dickinson to start the half. Tech returned to the full-court press, and the Blue Hawks were held scoreless during the final 6:39 of the third quarter. For the game, Tech led in steals, 14-4.
“I didn’t have us ready to go in the second half,” Graham said. “They made better adjustments. I didn’t have the girls ready, but they withstood it. I am so proud of what they did defensively. They were phenomenal.”
Tech did not score a field goal in the third period and went 2-of-6 from the free throw line, as they held a three-point lead going into the fourth quarter, 38-35.
Urich’s three-pointer from the left corner highlighted Tech’s 10-4 stretch through the middle of the fourth quarter, as the Orediggers opened up a nine-point lead with 3:30 to play.
Oase scored seven points in a 9-0 run and tied the game on a three-point play with 1:38 to go.
Rice scored a put-back of Rooney’s miss in the paint to give Tech a 53-51 lead with 1:18 left in regulation.
Urich’s baseline drive and shot at the basket was blocked by Oase, which sprung a 2-on-1 break. Johnson’s turnaround jumper from 12 feet tied the game at 53-53 with 13.9 seconds to play.
Heather LaBree’s layup off a steal at center court by Oase gave the Blue Hawks the first lead 43 seconds into overtime.
Tech countered with a feed pass from Rooney into the hands of Rademacher in the lane. The Kalispell Glacier product banked the ball off the glass and through the cylinder, which re-tied the game with 3:57 to play.
LaBree’s steal and assist of Oase’s bank off the glass helped Dickinson back into the lead.
After LaBree and Rademacher each hit a pair of free throws for their respective teams, Rademacher grabbed Wasson’s three-point miss and banked the ball off the window and in to tie the game at 59-59.
Lindsay Peterson’s three-point attempt with 1:02 was off-line, and Mayer snagged the rebound.
An illegal screen call on Oase with 30 seconds to play set the Orediggers up for a final shot as Graham called timeout.
The Orediggers made several passes around the perimeter. Rooney fed Rice in the paint and dished the ball to Rademacher, who laid the ball up and in with 2.8 seconds left in overtime.
“It was a clutch play at the right time,” Graham said. “The girls worked so hard to get to that moment, and I was so proud of the work that they put in.”
After the Blue Hawks took a timeout, they set up a play inside the three-point arch to tie the game. Johnson’s turnaround jumper pulled up short to give the Orediggers a huge home win to open the season and give Jeff Graham his first career win at Tech.
The Orediggers shot 21-of-65 (32.3%) from the field, 5-of-15 (33.3%) from three-point territory, and 14-of-23 (60.9%) from the charity stripe.
Rademacher led Tech in scoring with 14 points. Urick added 12 points, and Rooney and Mayer added nine points apiece. Mayer also had a team-high with nine rebounds.
Dickinson State shot 22-of-64 (34.4%) from the field, 4-of-18 from behind the arc (22.2%), and 11-of-17 (64.7%) from the free throw line. The Blue Hawks outrebounded Tech 45-39.
Oase led all scorers with 23 points and 15 rebounds. Johnson added 13 points and five rebounds.
The Blue Hawks had played three games going into Friday’s matchup, averaging 67 points and allotted 57 points per game in three wins. For Tech’s defense to hold Dickinson State below their season average, with overtime included, was a testament to the will of the team and the coaching.
“My assistants were outstanding today,” Graham said. “Again, our defense was amazing. We will need to work on some things, but we will enjoy this win today.”
Tech will travel to Billings on Monday for an exhibition contest against Montana State University-Billings at Alterowitz Gymnasium.
