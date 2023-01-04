BUTTE – The Montana Tech Orediggers women’s basketball returns to Frontier Conference play on Thursday and Saturday on Kelvin Sampson Court at HPER Center.
The Carroll College Fighting Saints will take on the Orediggers at 5 p.m. on Thursday. University of Providence, who will take on Montana Western in Dillon on Thursday night, will play the Orediggers at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Montana Tech finished the front half of the 2022-2023 campaign with a 4-8 record. The Orediggers have played several close games, which has honed them for their return to conference play. Last week, the Orediggers got off to big starts to a pair of 29-point wins against St. Mary’s (72-43) and Keyano College (85-56).
“It has been a good last two weeks, and we were able to concentrate on us last week,” Montana Tech women’s basketball head coach Jeff Graham said. “We worked on some things that we needed to improve on. I thought we had two good games, and that the girls played really well. We improved some areas on offense and defense this week, and we are now a bit more Carroll and UP (University of Providence) focused and getting into the grind of the conference season.”
Overall, Tech has average 62.1 points per game and yields 63.7. In conference play, the Orediggers have averaged 54.5 points per contest and has allowed 66.0.
Tech has shot 38.1% from the field, which includes 28.8% from behind the three-point line. The Orediggers have shot 66.3% from the free-throw line.
Tavia Rooney (12.5 PPG season and in conference, 7.8 RPG), Aubrie Rademacher (11.0 PPG in conference, 9.9 PPG in season) and Dani Urick (8.9 PPG) have been frequent contributors to both Tech’s offensive and defensive efforts. The timely three-point shooting of Ally Cleverly (40.6%), McKayla Kloker (34.6%) and Macy Mayer (33.3%) have been keys to big runs this season, especially against St. Mary’s and Keyano College last week.
“Being able to build the kids’ confidence in shooting the ball and get a couple of wins really helped the girls better,” Graham said. “Last week was a time to evaluate ourselves. It has been nice not having class the last two weeks to help out in the process.”
Carroll College ranked 11th in the last NAIA Top 25 poll, also played a pair of Canada-based collegiate teams. They defeated Lakeland College (94-59) and Briercrest College (97-32).
The Fighting Saints average 67.7 points per game in the regular season and 53.1 points against. In two conference games, Carroll has averaged 70.5 points and has given up 55.0.
Jamie Pickens (15.3 PPG, 54.1% FG, 66.7% FT) and Kyndall Keller (11.1 PPG, 18.0 PPG in conference, 88.9% FT) have been Carroll’s sharpshooters from the field and the free-throw line. Keller (39.3% 3-PT FG), Sienna Swannack (43.9% FG, 41.9% 3-PT FG), and Maddie Gerritz (48.9% FG, 38.5% 3-PT FG) have been consistent from behind the three-point arc.
“Carroll has tested themselves. Coach (Rachelle) Sayers and Carroll has played one of the toughest schedules of any team in the NAIA,” Graham said. “They are very experienced, and very deep. They have a handful of seniors, and graduate seniors, on the team. They’re tough and very solid. They run their stuff well. Carroll has played some great games this season. They’re one of the best teams in the nation.”
Providence, who will take on Montana Western on Thursday evening, has averaged 62.3 points per game and allowed 50.1. In two conference matchups, the Argos have averaged 56 points per game and yielded 53.5.
Maddy Dixon (12.2 PPG, 18.0 PPG in conference, 50% FG, 74.2% FT), Reed Hazard (12.1 PPG, 41% FG, 29.5% 3-PT FG), and Kenedy Cartwright (40.2% FG, 82.6% FT), and Brooklyn Harn (27.1% 3-PT FG) have played integral parts in the offense. Hazard and Harn have been instrumental, setting up opportunities in the paint. Dixon (8.1 rebounds per game), Harn (5.6 RPG), and Alicia Oatis (5.6 RPG) have been solid on both the offensive and defensive glass for the Argos.
“The Argos have a couple of good, experienced guards,” Graham said. “They have two really good posts that are different, more of a true five (center) than a four (power forward). They have lots of depth. Head coach Bill Himmelberg and assistant coaches (J.C.) Isakson and McDonagh do a great job with the team, and has them prepared.”
“We know what Carroll and Providence bring to the games,” Rademacher said. “They have a good number of experienced players that we have played in the past. Both teams are very big, quick, and tough. In the Frontier, it’s tough competition every night and is more competitive than in some conferences. We know the player personnel that we’re going against.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.