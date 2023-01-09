BUTTE — When it comes to the academic versus athletic balance of your prototypical student-athlete, Montana Tech Orediggers athletes have their priorities in check.
Madison Allen is one of those athletes that has gone through academics and athletics, a demanding major, a transfer, the COVID-19 year, and has set herself up for life after college basketball.
Allen, a senior from Gresham, Oregon, had a great high school career and elected to stick close to home to start her college career at Mount Hood Community College, a member of the Northwest Athletic Conference. She joined MHCC in the 2017-2018 season to be close to family and work on general studies.
“I am family-oriented, so I wanted to stay close to home to start,” Allen said. “I had a chance to play quite a bit in front of my family.”
In 56 games at MHCC, Allen averaged 5.9 points per game, which included a 40.6% field goal percentage (89-of-219), 33.9% three-point field goal average (38-of-112), and 71.7% free-throw mark (33-of-46). She had a collegiate career-high 21 points against Chemeketa on Nov. 17, 2018. Allen also had three 20-point games and scored in double-figures 14 times at MHCC.
Allen decided to transfer from Mount Hood Community College to Butte to play for Montana Tech.
“I had offers to go other places, but I loved playing ball with my teammates here,” Allen said. “Tech is a beautiful campus and have great people here.”
Allen’s stay in Butte has been anything but your ordinary college experience.
After arriving on campus in the fall of 2019, she redshirted in the 2019-2020 season. Then, COVID-19 changed the face of college athletics. With the NAIA not having athletics during the first part of the 2020-2021 school year, athletes picked up an extra year of eligibility.
“Since we could not be at the facilities, we had to be self-accountable with our workouts,” Allen said. “Tavia and I would work out and practice dribbling in our garage.”
Once the team began to play again, Allen began to flourish in the Tech system.
Coming into the 2022-2023 season, Allen made 43 appearances for the Orediggers, with 36 starts. Having averaged 24.2 minutes per game, Allen averaged 4.4 points per game, 39.6% from the field, 41.1% from beyond the three-point line, and 62.5% from the free-throw line.
Then Tech went through a coaching change last summer. Carly Sanon resigned, and former Belt head coach Jeff Graham became the Orediggers’ new head coach.
Bringing about a high-tempo offense predicated on solid defense, Tech continues to improve with every game.
This season (as of Dec. 13), Allen averages 20.3 minutes per game, 2.0 points. Her role has always to provide the spark within the starting five on the floor.
Teammates Tavia Rooney and Dani Urick have often been the leading scorers in Allen’s time at Tech but make no mistake about it: Allen is an Oredigger at heart. At 5’4”, Allen is selfless player without fear. She pushes the tempo, grab rebounds in the lane, possesses a lethal dribble-drive, can either dish a pass to assist on a teammate’s bucket, drive the lane herself for the basket or pull up beyond the arc for a three-point attempt.
“I am surrounded with great scorers,” Allen said. “We have great chemistry, and I love helping set them up for the score.”
While Allen is accomplishing tasks on the basketball court, she gets things done in the classroom as well.
An environmental engineering major, Allen’s academic diet since she has been on campus has been broad topics like chemistry, biology, ecology, geology, hydraulics, hydrology, microbiology, and mathematics. Mixing the complexities of academia with the schematics on the hardwood, gridiron, links, tracks or trails are challenges a collegiate student-athlete goes through in-season.
“It’s amazing what these kids can do,” Montana Tech head coach Jeff Graham said. “To be focused on some of the complex degree programs that they are in, then come to the court for practice and games undistracted, and then pick up the studies where they left off after the games and practices is incredible. We have kids with complicated degrees and are super-smart. That carries over to the court.”
So, what is a day in the life for Allen when it comes to juggling academics (a course load of 17 hours this semester), creating chemistry on the court, and enduring grueling basketball road trips to Idaho and Arizona?
“My days start around 7 a.m., and I have 8 a.m. classes,” Allen said. “I mix lifts in before my next class, grab a quick meal, and then I am back for practice. After practice, it’s either another class or homework. Then it is dinner and studying.”
While Allen is not quite sure what will come after graduation, she is sure appreciative of her family, coaching staff, teammates, and fans.
“It has been fun playing for Tech,” Allen said. “The relationships that I have developed here have been amazing.”
“Madison has been a great leader here at Tech, not only on the court, but in the classroom and the community,” Graham said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.