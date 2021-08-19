BUTTE — The Montana Tech volleyball team played in front of a hometown crowd for the first time since 2019 Thursday night, but also recorded their first loss of the year against Bellevue.
Bellevue, ranked 17th in the NAIA, defeated Montana Tech 3-0 (26-24, 25-20, 25-16) Thursday night in the Big Sky Volleyball Challenge. The Orediggers have dropped to 4-1 on the season after going undefeated at a tournament in West Palm Springs, Florida.
"Bellevue was the best team tonight, they passed better and defended better," said Montana Tech coach Brian Solomon. "It wasn't the match we hoped to put together, just the better team got this one."
Montana Tech appeared energized and excited as the match began, as they were met with howling applause from the football team who came out to support. Fans were allowed to attend the match at no charge.
"It was great to have the support and seeing all the student athletes," Solomon said. "It's good to be back to having fans for sure."
The two teams went back and forth during the first set, with neither team building more than a two-point lead until late. Down 21-17, Montana Tech won two consecutive points to force a Bellevue timeout.
But the timeout was unfruitful, as Montana Tech went on to win the next four points, taking a 23-21 lead. Bellevue had a small comeback themselves though, taking the first set 26-24.
Montana Tech had the edge early in the second set, during which they took an 8-5 lead. But Bellevue rallied once again to tie the game at 10. Bellevue blocked several spike attempts though, which in turn led to points. Bellevue won the second set 25-20.
Bellevue carried their momentum into the third set and took a 20-14 lead. Montana Tech continued to show effort but would lose the third set as well, 25-16.
"We just didn't defend well enough," Solomon said. "We're used to getting the other team in trouble and getting easier opportunities but they (Bellevue) played really well. I think it was as simple as that."
Eve Fountain led the way for Bellevue with 14 kills and 15 points and her teammate Taylan Keefer had 19 digs. For Montana Tech, Karina Mickelson had 10 kills and 11.5 points with Sarah Hopcroft adding 10 digs.
The Big Sky Volleyball Challenge will continue through the weekend. Montana Tech will play two games on Saturday with the first match starting at 9 a.m. against Dickinson State. At 3 p.m. they will face Northwest University (Washington) at 3 p.m.
Montana Tech will have nearly two weeks to practice and rest before their next match, which is set September 3 against Peru State College in Bellevue, Nebraska.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.