BUTTE - It is officially college basketball season, and the Montana Tech Orediggers got their season underway on Saturday, hosting the Portland Bible College Arrows on Kelvin Sampson Court at HPER Center.
The Orediggers started their 2022-23 campaign on the right foot, routing Portland Bible College, 109-24.
Fourteen players got playing time for Tech, and all of them contributed on the scoresheet, with four players scoring double-digits.
“We got a lot of guys into the game, and a lot of our young freshman had a chance to get experience,” Montana Tech head coach Adam Hiatt said.
Sophomore forward Michael Ure led Tech in scoring with 16 points. Caleb Bellach scored 14 points, including three field goals from behind the arc. Hayden Diekhans had two three-pointers and scored 12 points.
The Orediggers were in control the whole way, leading 39-0 at one point and taking a 53-6 lead at halftime.
“It can sometimes be tough to keep playing with a lopsided score, but I think our guys stayed focused throughout and had a good approach,” Hiatt said.
Samuel Reese and James Kreamier led Portland Bible College in scoring, each with six points. Kreamier drained two shots from long-range.
The Orediggers will see their next action when they host the Montana Tech Tip-Off Classic next weekend (Nov. 4-5). Tech plays Bacone Colle (Okla.) on Friday at 4 p.m. and Warner Pacific on Saturday at 7 p.m.
