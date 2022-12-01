BUTTE – The weather in Butte turned on a dime Thursday afternoon.
That didn’t stop the Rocky Mountain College Battlin’ Bears and Montana Orediggers women’s basketball teams from heating up Kelvin Sampson Court in the HPER Center on Thursday night to start Frontier Conference play.
Rocky’s 22-12 third-quarter opened a 14-point lead that Tech could not recover from as the Battlin’ Bears opened Frontier Conference play with a 59-42 road win over the Orediggers.
The defenses set the pace in the first two minutes, as they contested shots, a shot-clock violation started the contest.
Gracee Lekvold’s three-pointer with 8:06 to play in the quarter put Rocky on the board.
Tavia Rooney’s dribble-drive and lay-in accounted for Tech’s first basket 3:18 into the game.
The Bears led by five points late in the quarter when Liv Wangerin hit a layup and Soda Rice converted a free-throw to wrap the quarter’s scoring, as Rocky led after ten minutes, 11-9.
Rocky had three cracks at a basket in the first minute of the second quarter, as Tynesha Parnell fed Dominique Stephens in the lane. However, Stephens missed on three attempts to the side of the basket.
Mackenzie Dethman’s turn-around layup tied the game at 13-13, and Kloie Thatcher’s three-pointer gave Rocky a three-point lead with 4:37 to play in the first half.
Aubrie Rademacher took an in-lane feed from Soda Rice for a Tech layup to draw the Orediggers to within a point.
Thatcher’s three-pointer extended Rocky’s lead to six points with 1:22 to go in the first half, 21-15.
Rademacher and Rooney created havoc on Tech’s right side of the offensive zone, and Rademacher drew a foul that led to a pair of successful free-throws late in the half.
The Battlin’ Bears led at halftime, 21-17.
Rocky shot 18.9% from the field in the first half, converting 7-of-37 from the floor. The Bears converted 4-of-13 from behind the arc and 3-of-3 from the free-throw line.
Tech shot 24% from the field in the first half, hitting just 1-of-11 from behind the three-point arc and converting 4-of-6 from the free-throw line.
The Orediggers outrebounded the Bears in the first half, 20-15. Tech also had nine turnovers to Rocky’s three.
Rice’s pass to Rademacher set up her three-pointer on Tech’s first possession of the second half. Rice then hit a field-goal of her own to tie the game at 21-21.
Thatcher, the Butte Central alumnus, hit a three-pointer, and Ky Buell doubled the lead to six points with a three-pointer with 7:33 left in the third quarter.
McKayla Kloker ducked under a block attempt by a Rocky defender, stepped up and drilled a field goal the narrow the gap to four points.
However, Buell’s layup and Lekvold’s three-pointer extended Rocky’s lead to eight points with 4:57 to play in the third quarter, 33-25.
The Bears extended their lead to 12 points on a pair of Morgan Baird’s layups. Rocky led at the end of three quarters, 43-29.
Rice was fouled on a layup that went through the cylinder and hit a free-throw for Tech’s first points of the fourth quarter. Dani Urick followed with a layup to pull Tech within nine points.
Baird worked her around good defense from Challis Westwater in the lane for a jumper in the paint. Westwater answered with a layup of her own.
A play-fake on the floor sent Thatcher tumbling out of bounds. Rademacher’s three-pointer with 5:50 to play brought the Orediggers to within eight.
Tech employed a full-court press on Rocky’s next trip down the floor and forced a shot clock violation.
Following the media timeout, Illiana Moran’s inbound pass found Lekvold by her lonesome in the corner. Lekvold drained the three-pointer to push Rocky’s lead back to 11 points with 4:11 to play.
The Bears tight defense on Tech’s next trip down the floor forced a shot clock violation.
Rocky closed the game out with a couple of late field goals to lock up the 17-point win.
The Bears shot 33.8% from the field, including 34.6% from the three-point line. Rocky finished the night 4-of-5 from the free-throw line.
Lekvold led a balanced scoring attack for Rocky, pouring in 14 points. Baird contributed 13 points, and Thatcher added 11.
Tech shot 32.1% from the field and struggled from behind the arc, going 2-of-19. The Orediggers converted 6-of-9 free-throws.
Rademacher scored 13 points, as the only Tech player to score in double-digits.
Montana Tech will travel to Dillon to take on Montana Western on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Rocky Mountain College will host Providence on Saturday at 2 p.m.
