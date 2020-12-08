Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel

Billings West's Jaymn Medlock, pictured in the Class AA state title game against Missoula Sentinel in Billings on Nov. 20, has committed to Montana Tech. 

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — Billings West senior Jaymn Medlock has committed to Montana Tech for the next step in his football career, he announced Tuesday on social media.

Medlock is a 5-foot-11, 195-pound running back who earned second-team all-state and first-team all-Eastern AA honors this past season. His Golden Bears lost to Missoula Sentinel 24-15 in the Class AA state title game last month.

Medlock has spent less than a year in Montana. He moved to Billings from Michigan in March, and he has lived in four other states.

