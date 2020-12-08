BILLINGS — Billings West senior Jaymn Medlock has committed to Montana Tech for the next step in his football career, he announced Tuesday on social media.
On to the next chapter! Thank you to everyone who has helped me get to where I am today! @MTFBCoachSchlee @CoachKyleSamson @CoachTravisDean @BWestFball pic.twitter.com/LP5lQ8gcJL— Jaymn Medlock (@JaymnMedlock) December 9, 2020
Medlock is a 5-foot-11, 195-pound running back who earned second-team all-state and first-team all-Eastern AA honors this past season. His Golden Bears lost to Missoula Sentinel 24-15 in the Class AA state title game last month.
Medlock has spent less than a year in Montana. He moved to Billings from Michigan in March, and he has lived in four other states.
