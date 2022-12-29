BUTTE – The Montana Tech Orediggers women’s basketball returned to Kelvin Sampson Court on Thursday afternoon as they took on the St. Mary’s (Canada) Lightning out of the Alberta Collegiate Athletic Conference at HPER Center.
The Orediggers never trailed, as they parlayed a wide-rebound and turnover-differential into in a 72-43 win over the Lightning.
Soda Rice was fouled on second-chance opportunity in the lane. She hit the back end of a two-shot set to put Tech on the board with eight minutes left in the opening quarter.
Tavia Rooney rebounded Aubrie Rademacher’s missed three-pointer in the lane, drove through the paint, laid the ball off the glass, and through the hoop for Tech’s first field goal of the game.
“We rebounded well, and we missed some point-blank shots early,” Montana Tech head coach Jeff Graham said. “The effort was great on the boards.”
On St. Mary’s ensuing trip up the court, Rooney scooped up a loose ball and fed Rice for layup.
Ivet Hidalgo scored St. Mary’s first bucket and a bank shot with 6:12 left in the first quarter.
St. Mary’s pulled to within three points before the Orediggers closed the quarter on a scintillating 16-2 run to take a 17-point lead into the second quarter. Dani Urick had eight points in the opening ten minutes.
Ally Cleverly’s offensive rebound and bank shot in the paint gave the Orediggers their first points in the second quarter.
With the large lead, Montana Tech head coach was able to rotate his bench with regularity, much in the way that he has done throughout the season.
“We were able to get the girls some playing time against a solid team,” Graham said. “We played a bunch of kids, and they adjusted well. They navigated through half-court traps. I was really proud of their adjustments.”
Jazmin Kellogg’s offensive and defensive persistence kept the Lightning in the game in the second quarter, as she was able to rebound, dribble, and drive to the basket for a couple of second-quarter scores.
While Tech struggled from behind the arc (2-of-11 in the first half), the Orediggers continued to vigorously crash the boards in the first half. Tech outrebounded the Lightning in the first half, 26-17, which included a 13-2 advantage under the offensive glass. That differential led to an 18-2 advantage in second-chance points and 19-point halftime lead, 36-17.
Rooney’s turnaround jumper off the glass extended the Orediggers’ lead to 21 points 24 seconds into the second half.
Tech employed a full-court press to start the second half. The Lightning turned the ball over on the first trip down the floor and Kellogg broke the press on the second trip down for a successful layup.
Cleverly and Challis Westwater teamed to set up Rooney’s jumper from the free-throw line to extend the Orediggers’ advantage to 23 points with 3:51 left in the third quarter.
Tech’s hard work continued to pay dividends whenever the shots were not going in.
Hidalgo’s three-pointer briefly took the margin to 18 points before McKayla Kloker’s three-pointer pushed Tech’s lead back to 21. The Orediggers led after three quarters, 48-28.
Rooney, Rice, Aubrie Rademacher, Liv Wangerin, and Kia Wasson combined on a 13-3 run to start the fourth quarter. The Orediggers led by as many as 29 points in the final stanza.
“We were able to rotate the girls and use different combinations,” Graham said. “We played the three big girls together. We played Maddi (Madison Allen), Ally (Cleverly), and (McKayla) Kloker together. We wanted to see what we had and try some things that worked and build their confidence. It makes it fun to come to practice when you know that you’ll get a chance to play. They’re working hard. Not to mention, there are five freshmen out there.”
St. Mary’s went 14-of-49 (28.6%) from the floor, which included 4-of-19 (21.1%) from behind the arc. The Lightning went 11-of-14 (78.6%) from the charity stripe.
Kellogg led all scorers with 21 points for the Lightning.
Tech went 28-of-75 (37.3%) from the field, which included 5-of-27 from behind the three-point line. The Orediggers were 11-of-20 (55%) from the free-throw line. Tech outrounded St. Mary’s in the game, 47-33, which included a 21-6 differential on the offensive glass.
Rooney logged a double-double with 18 points and 14 rebounds. Urick added 15 points for the Orediggers.
Tech’s press created problems for the Lightning, as they forced 26 turnovers to the Orediggers’ 13.
“Defensively, we are starting to figure out our press,” Graham said. “We were aggressive with our hands. Our backcourt girls were great. Teams had been beating us with the stretch pass. They’re getting more confidence in the press. We tell the girls that it’s okay to make a mistake in the press sometimes. It’s going to happen.”
The Orediggers will host CCAA’s 11th-ranked Keyano College Huskies in the finale of the non-conference schedule for Tech.
“Keyano is similar to St. Mary’s,” Graham said. “Up-tempo, spread. They have athletic guards. It will be another great test for us, leading back to action in the Frontier.”
The Orediggers return to Frontier Conference action on Thursday (Jan. 5) as they host No. 11 Carroll College.
