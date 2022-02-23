Brooke Heggie led all scorers with 20 points while completing a double-double with 10 rebounds and the fifth-seeded Montana Tech Orediggers knocked off the No. 4 Montana Western Bulldogs 76-67 on Wednesday night in Dillon during the first round of the Frontier Conference tournament.
Tavia Rooney nearly had herself a double-double as well, scoring 16 points and grabbing eight boards. Dani Urick chipped in with 11 points which included some clutch free-throw shooting during crunch time. Ally Cleverly also shot her way into double-digit scoring, knocking down two big 3-pointers and 4 of 4 free throws.
The Orediggers absorbed every blow the Bulldogs threw at them. After a Brynley Fitzgerald 3-pointer to give Western a 49-47 lead with 9:36 left in the contest, Tech answered with an 11-0 run punctuated by a Cleverly 3-pointer at the 6-minute mark and a Heggie layup after that to stretch the Orediggers lead back to 58-49.
Back came the Bulldogs. a layup by Lilly Gopher with 4:17 left cut the Tech lead down to 58-54. But a turnover by Gopher on the ensuing Western possession and another 3-pointer from Cleverly gave Tech a seven-point lead. Madison Allen drilled a dagger 3-pointer with 1:58 to go to put the Orediggers up 66-56. Celestina Faletoi had two crucial steals during that stretch as well.
Montana Western hit a couple of 3-pointers while trying to mount a last-minute comeback, but Montana Tech was blemish-free from the charity stripe during the second half and able to salt away the game.
The difference at the free-throw line was glaring as Tech knocked down 20 of 22 while Western was only 10-for-19.
Shainy Mack led the Bulldogs with 18 points and Fitzgerald had 17.
The first half was back-and-forth as well. Entering the second quarter tied at 15, the two teams traded buckets until Western led 19-18 with 7:54 to go before the break. Over the next three-and-a-half minutes, the Orediggers peeled away on an 11-2 run. During the run, Mollie Peoples drilled a 3-pointer and Jaden Comings came off the bench to rattle off four quick points.
The Bulldogs managed to close the gap a bit before halftime, answering with a 7-0 run to cut the Tech lead down to one at 29-28. The Orediggers answered back with five more unanswered points, aided by four in the final minute of the half as Heggie and Urick both got layups to go.
Neither team shot particularly well from the outside during the first 20 minutes. The Bulldogs shot 1-for-8 from 3-point range and Tech was 1-for-6 from downtown. Both squads were also below 70% from the free-throw line. The Orediggers made up for it by converted bunnies at the rim. Despite poor shooting from the perimeter during the first half, Tech finished the game converting 52% of its shots from the field.
Both teams found a rhythm from the outside during the second half. The Orediggers finished 4-for-13 from beyond the arc and the Bulldogs managed 7 of 21.
Tech will travel to Billings to face Rocky on Saturday in the Frontier Conference semifinals. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.