BUTTE — Cole Worley was willing to go wherever the best opportunity was. Now that it's official, everyone is happy the best opportunity happened to be at home.
"I just wanted to play football," Worley, a senior, said after signing to play with Montana Tech on Wednesday morning.
The Butte Bulldogs wide receiver was open to other schools but will continue his playing career with the team he grew up watching and for the school that counts among its alumni each member of his immediate family.
"It was super nice because now I can hang out at home and be around all my family," Worley said. "They love it, they're glad that they're getting another couple years with me."
Worley's parents, Shane and DeeAnna, both graduated from Tech and his sister, Maddie, is a current pre-med student at Tech.
"We're all Tech grads," Shane said. "We were hoping this is how it was going to work out for him."
Montana Tech head coach Kyle Samson said Worley initially caught his eye at an Orediggers summer camp in 2021 and continued to win him over during the course of the fall season.
"(Cole) made a lot of big plays for them at wide receiver and we feel like he can definitely come to Tech and be a guy that we know is going to come in here and really represent our program really well and work very, very hard," Samson said.
Samson said Worley is likely to work out of the slot, where he can utilize the athleticism that stood out during last year's summer camps.
"I think it was definitely my 40 time and my vertical and my L drill (3-cone drill)," Worley said.
Worley caught 18 passes for 215 yards and a score as a senior.
"He's a lightning quick type of kid, that once you get the ball in his hands can make plays," Samson said. "I also see him as being a guy that can really help us on special teams early in his career as well, just because how quick he is. And he's he's a tough kid as well."
While not a guarantee, it's likely that Worley will redshirt his first year at Tech. Samson said the Orediggers prefer to redshirt all of their freshmen unless injury or other unforeseen circumstances prevent them from doing so.
"It gives them an extra year in the program to get bigger, faster, stronger, and just get used to being a college student-athlete," Samson said.
Bulldogs head football coach Arie Grey said he's happy whenever a Butte student-athlete gets a college offer, but enjoys when former players are still in the neighborhood.
"The one thing I really do like is they're in town," Grey said. "I know that we can go follow them at home and watch what they're doing.
"We're always excited any (time) our kids have the opportunity to play at the next level."
After his junior season Worley wasn't sure what his athletic future would be. As he began prep for his final high school season, he was determined to do what he could to extend his playing days.
"When summer weights rolled around last year, I realized that I had a shot so I just pushed myself really hard and tried to get to the college level," Worley said.
That drive is one of the main reasons Worley, listed on MaxPreps as 5-foot-6, found success on the field and created a college opportunity for himself.
"The thing about Cole is he was persistent," Grey said. "He bet on himself and it was kind of late in the process but he kept having faith that it was going to work out and it ended up working out."
Worley joins Bulldogs teammate Cole Stewart and Butte Central's Eyston Lakkala as incoming hometown players to the Orediggers program, which currently boasts 11 players from Butte. Samson said Butte players are, first and foremost, good.
"They get great coaching," Samson said. "Anytime you can get kids from good high school programs that do it the right way, and work really, really hard and understand that it's a big time commitment to be a successful football player in high school, you want to continue to recruit those kids."
On top of that, Samson said it's crucial for the Orediggers culture "to have the local kids here that understand what Butte's about, and the community support and all the great people in this town."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.