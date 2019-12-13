Butte Central's Trevor Neumann is staying in the Mining City.
The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Maroon wideout announced his commitment to Montana Tech on Twitter on Friday and will join Chuck Morrell's program at his hometown college next fall.
Very blessed to announce my commitment to Montana Tech to continue my academic and athletic career! #ROLLDIGGS @MonTechFootball pic.twitter.com/kNzuAm3l2h— Trevor Neumann (@Trevor_Neumann) December 13, 2019
During his senior season with Central, Neumann corralled 38 receptions for 741 yards and four touchdowns, averaging just under 75 yards per game.
In the Maroons playoff loss to Libby, he totaled 205 receiving yards and two touchdowns on just five receptions.
On defense, Neumann had two interceptions.
