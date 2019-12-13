Butte Central - Hamilton 1

Butte Central's Trevor Neumann fights for extra yards while being tackled by Hamilton's Gabe Key-Hirmann on Aug. 30 at Montana Tech's Bob Green Field. Neumann will return to Bob Green Field next season as he committed to Montana Tech football on Friday.  

 LUKE SHELTON 406mtsports.com

Butte Central's Trevor Neumann is staying in the Mining City. 

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Maroon wideout announced his commitment to Montana Tech on Twitter on Friday and will join Chuck Morrell's program at his hometown college next fall. 

During his senior season with Central, Neumann corralled 38 receptions for 741 yards and four touchdowns, averaging just under 75 yards per game.  

In the Maroons playoff loss to Libby, he totaled 205 receiving yards and two touchdowns on just five receptions.  

On defense, Neumann had two interceptions. 

