BUTTE — After being one of the most consistent scoring options for the Butte Central Maroons this season, running back Eyston Lakkala signed with Montana Tech football Friday afternoon alongside his closest friends and family.
Lakkala said his decision to sign with Montana Tech went beyond football. The "family" motto that coach Kyle Samson has implemented was the deciding factor for the talented running back.
"It's more about life than the football part. They make you feel like family and that's what I liked about Tech," Lakkala said. "You walk in that locker room and it's a bunch of brothers. And it's playing in front of family in my hometown."
"I've been playing on that field since freshman year," Lakkala continued. "I'm looking forward to getting up there and getting to work. I'll get a good college degree which should get me a good job."
Lakkala said he plans to study civil engineering or business construction. He also said that he will bring physicality and toughness on the football field, just as he did with the Maroons.
Samson said he valued Lakkala's versatility which could bring a fast impact for the Orediggers as they enter their second season under Samson. He also said that having the best players in Butte stay home to play for Montana Tech has been a focus.
"Both sides of the ball he had a great year. He was highly recommended from coach Peoples which I take highly among all the coaches in the state," Samson said. "It's a huge goal of ours to keep the best kids in Butte and he is certainly one of those guys."
"It's a cool day today for his whole family to be here," Samson continued. "He's a great football player but he's great in the classroom as well. We're excited to see him compete and play with us in the near future."
One of Lakkala's best games came at the end of this season against Stevensville. He ran for three touchdowns including one 54-yard touchdown run.
Montana Tech went 5-5 in Samson's first season as head coach. According to Lakkala, the Orediggers' future is bright and he is excited to join the program.
"I can't wait to be an Oredigger, I think we're going to do some special things up there," Lakkala said. "It's bittersweet to go. I've been around these kids my whole life. I've had their back and they've had mine. It's just a family."
"I love hitting kids and I've always been that way," Lakkala continued. "I'm going to keep doing that at Tech. I don't care how big or muscular they are, I put my heart out there. I can't wait."
