BUTTE - For over a decade, Butte fans have watched Montana Tech guard Ally Cleverly.
"My youth sports experience in Butte started playing soccer at the Y," Cleverly said. "In pre-K and kindergarten, I got into it because my sister played, and I wanted to be like her. My dad was an outstanding soccer and basketball coach, which helped get me involved."
It wasn't long before Cleverly was pulled aside for a discussion.
"After a few years of youth soccer, I got talked into playing basketball," Cleverly said. "Wintertime, all basketball. Springtime, youth soccer. Summertime, a mixture of both."
By high school, those seasons had expanded to include track and field. But on the hardwood for the Bulldogs, she scored 890 points and during her senior season in 2018-2019, Cleverly scored 14.6 points per game, third best in Class AA girls' basketball.
"Playing for Butte was nice," Cleverly said. "It allowed us to play on the biggest stages in Montana in Class AA. You're competing against Division I, II, III, and NAIA athletes. The athletes were amazing. Just in AA basketball alone, you're regularly playing against six-foot girls. You're playing starting fives that are heading to play Division I basketball. It was a very cool experience."
So, when it came time to make her collegiate choice both in school and sport, the three-sport athlete had options.
"In high school, during soccer season, I decided that I wanted to play at Carroll. I decided it was all about basketball when we got into basketball season. Then, with running track for Coach (Arie) Grey in high school (400-yard, 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay), I saw that as an option. I ended up deciding on soccer and basketball. I went to a few camps at Carroll. They have an amazing soccer program. Then, I went to one of the camps where Carroll head coach Rachelle Sayers was. It made up my mind, at the time, that I could do both."
Cleverly enrolled at Carroll College for the 2019-2020 school year as a dual-sport athlete in soccer and basketball. But ultimately, she redshirted and then transferred to Montana Tech during the summer of 2020. Due to Frontier Conference transfer policy, Cleverly was ineligible to compete in the 2020-2021 season, which coincided with the COVID-19 year.
"During the COVID year, we were unable to work out as a team," Cleverly said. "I had a year where I was self-accountable, determined to show up in the best shape of my life once I stepped on campus."
Once she finally hit the Kelvin Sampson Court hardwood, Cleverly saw her first Tech action in the 2021-2022 season under former head coach Carly Sanon. In 29 games, Cleverly started 11 of them and averaged 26.4 minutes per contest, 5.8 points, two rebounds and two assists. The Butte native was solid behind the three-point line, averaging 47.1% to lead the Orediggers last season and scored a season-high of 11 points against her former team on Jan. 6, 2022.
"Coach Sayers is an amazing coach," Cleverly said. "The one thing that helped me get adjusted to the system at Tech was taking the redshirt for basketball at Carroll and concentrating on the scout team. I ran Tech's offense more than I ran Carroll's offense. That's something that helped me out. Also, playing for Coach Sanon and having the year where I had to sit out completely for COVID let me adjust slowly."
This season, Tech's philosophy and system changed when Jeff Graham was hired as the Orediggers' coach. In Graham's rotational system, Cleverly, a redshirt sophomore, has played plenty of minutes in the second rotation.
"Ally coming off the bench with the second wave feels like a sixth-man situation," Graham said. "You can tell she is getting more comfortable coming off the bench. She can push it and read it. She's been a huge spark. Her, MK (McKayla Kloker), and Challis (Westwater) are boosts."
"This was the system I grew up playing," Cleverly described. "We are not going to run a play the entire shot clock. Instead, we will look at the fast-break first and then have options. After those options break down, you're just playing basketball. It helps my mental state more; I am not thinking as much. I am just playing naturally."
Leading up to Thursday's contest against Montana State Northern, Cleverly has averaged 18.1 minutes, 6.3 points and is 8-of-12 from the charity stripe, which is tops for non-starters, with an average 2.5 rebounds and an assist per game.
"She is driving to the basket well and has become more aggressive as the season has played on," Graham said. "She's also getting great scoring opportunities, playing off Tavia (Rooney) and Aubrie (Rademacher) outside. Ally is also a great on-ball defender."
"It helps everyone's confidence when you can come down the floor and look for the first shot," Cleverly said. "If the shot is not there, then you have a group of four people you're playing with on the floor and an entire bench of teammates who have confidence in you. I think that all of our energy is spiked with the confidence that we have out there."
Her energy and focus also guides her in the classroom as a cellular and molecular biology major.
"When I came here, I was thinking of med school," Cleverly said. "The more I am here, the longer that I am in school, around teammates, friends, and classmates, and the more I want to get my teaching license. Luckily, Tech works with (Montana) Western to get a secondary education license. I love sciences, but I also like to educate people."
As a student-athlete, Cleverly's time in the classroom and on the court is at a premium.
"I constantly stay busy, especially in-season," Cleverly said. "Coach Sanon, Coach Jenna Bolstad, Coach Graham, and Coach Steele are all academics first. That helps your mindset. They want us to work hard in the classroom so that the time on the court is the time away. That is also a good mindset. In an eight-hour day, I look forward to spending two hours with my best friends in the world and coming to play basketball."
Getting to do it in familiar confines means that whether in victory, defeat, a great game, or one that needs additional work, Cleverly has had the opportunity to enjoy the support of the hometown fans.
"It is amazing. There is not a better way to describe it," Cleverly said. "To play in Butte, a place that I love, and to have the community come out and support you...There is no better feeling than coming out of the locker room at games and seeing all of your relatives. It makes you feel good."
