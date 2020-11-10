BUTTE — Illness may have kept senior Banner Cetraro from participating in all but Butte High’s first game of the season, but he still found ways to contribute to his team as the Bulldogs clawed out of a 3-0 hole to secure a home playoff game.
From setting up Jugs machines and drills to handling filming duties, the wide receiver ended up earning the nickname “Coach Cetraro.”
“As the year went on that’s what we referred to him as,” said Butte coach Arie Grey. “He encouraged his teammates and he was there for his teammates on and off the field.”
Cetraro’s disposition toward being a positive force for his team — whether it’s through corralling passes or working more behind the scenes — is staying in Butte. The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder on Tuesday officially inked with his hometown college, signing a National Letter of Intent to play for Montana Tech at Ross J. Richardson Memorial Gym.
“Man I’m excited,” said Cetraro. “It’s what I’ve wanted to do and it worked out great.”
Shortly after Butte's season opener against Helena — in which Cetraro accounted for 47 receiving yards and a touchdown — he was diagnosed with mononucleosis, sidelining him for the remainder of the season.
“It was definitely disappointing to have to watch but I was glad that I still got to be there for my team,” Cetraro said.
Cetraro will join Tech’s first-year head coach, Kyle Samson, who saw COVID-19 delay the start of his inaugural season. The Orediggers are now scheduled to open a seven-game season on Feb. 27 at Eastern Oregon.
Though Samson wasn't able to see much of Cetraro this season, his 2019 resume was more than enough to convince the Tech coach that he'd be a good fit. As a junior, Cetraro saw action in all 11 of Butte's games and rang up 531 reception yards during the Bulldogs' run to the Class AA title game while also hauling in a a team-high seven touchdown receptions.
"It was unfortunate this year he didn't get to play a whole lot, but that didn't matter to us," Samson said. "We knew he's a tremendous player and we think he's going to be a tremendous fit in our offense."
With college football in Montana on hold this fall — and a condensed spring season not a certainty with COVID-19 cases continuing to rise across the state — Cetraro can already envision what it will be like next fall when he can finally take the field as an Oredigger.
"It's going to feel amazing," Cetraro said. "I can't wait."
