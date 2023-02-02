BUTTE – The Butte Bulldogs football faithful turned out for the letter of intent signings of two key members of their 2022 squad at Ross J. Richardson Memorial Gymnasium at Butte High School.
Quarterback Jace Stenson and offensive/defensive lineman Zach Tierney signed their intents to attend college and play football for the Montana Tech Orediggers and head coach Kyle Samson.
Both Stenson and Tierney have not declared a major as of yet.
“We got two big-time players right here in town,” Sampson said. “Both guys are great athletes and have been very successful in all of their sports. They are two football players that can help us win. It is really cool to see all of the support today.”
Stenson had a solid 2022 season, having capped off a brilliant career at Butte High. In 11 games, Stenson was 201-of-349 passing for 2,649 yards, threw 25 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Stenson also rushed for 714 yards on 174 carries and scored seven times. He also had a fumble recovery for a touchdown.
Stenson was first-team All-State and All-Conference at quarterback.
For his career, Stenson was 342-of-590 for 4,616 passing yards, 43 passing touchdowns, and 17 interceptions. Stenson rushed for 1,070 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also registered 24 tackles on as a nickel back on defense as a sophomore.
Stenson has been a mainstay for Butte basketball as well, working hard and leading by example.
“I have been waiting for this moment since I committed,” Stenson said. “I’ve always planned on coming to Tech. Butte’s my hometown, and I get to stay at home and play football. I’ve always dreamed of this.”
“Jace is a great quarterback and has represented Butte proudly,” Samson said.
Tierney is one who keeps things light on the sidelines, but is one tough customer between the lines. Tierney registered 42 tackles in 2022, which included 30 solo stops.
Tierney was first-team All-State and All-Conference at offensive guard, and first-team All-Conference on the defensive line.
Butte head coach Arie Grey incorporated Tierney into the short-yardage rushing game this past season. Tierney carried the ball five times for 17 yards and two touchdowns. However, Tierney’s bread-and-butter play on offense was acting as lead blocker in the rushing game that led to a bevy of touchdowns
Defensively, Tierney played 29 games, made 124 tackles, which included 75 solos, seven quarterback hurries, six sacks, three pass deflections, and a fumble recovery.
Tierney was a part of the 2022 American Legion A State and Northwest Region Champion Butte Miners. Tierney has also had a solid senior season for Butte wrestling.
“It’s an awesome feeling to be playing college football,” Tierney said. “We’ve waited long enough to sign, and we’re finally getting to do it today.”
Montana Tech was 7-3 in 2022, and will lose several key team members to graduation. The Orediggers’ recruiting class has several standouts heading to and staying in Butte. Stenson, Tierney, and Bulldogs’ running back/linebacker Luke Garrison join a class that includes Polson’s Jarrett Wilson, Helena Capital’s Nick Michelotti, and Billings Central’s Kade Boyd among others. In all, Tech has 25 commits heading to Butte in the fall.
“The 2023 class coming to Tech is really good,” Stenson said. “I am really looking forward to meeting everyone.
“I feel like we have some of the best players in the state of Montana,” Samson said. “Our number one goal is to recruit kids right here in Butte, Mont. We have some really good kids on our team right now, and have done a great job.”
Both Stenson and Tierney will play in the East-West Shrine game at Naranche Stadium on June 17. The pair got the news on Christmas day.
“We’re both excited to be playing at Naranche Stadium one more time,” Stenson said. “It will be good to have some of our buddies there. Playing in the Shrine Game has been another dream of mine. It will be really fun.”
“I woke up on Christmas, and I had the flu,” Tierney said. “I found out that I got selected thought that it was cool. It’s a chance to play one last game against guys that I hated for four years. It will be fun to play one last game with them.”
“We are excited for the Shrine Game being here in Butte,” Samson said. “We have 25 kids that are playing in the Shrine Game. With Jace and Zach being in the game, that is exciting for them. To have everyone come to Butte to watch the game will be awesome.”
