After Butte’s Lucas Kingston signed with Montana Tech Tuesday, Bulldogs head coach Arie Grey said that the lineman is “going to be a monster.”
“He’s getting bigger and bigger,” Grey said. “He’s tremendous at everything. His footwork, how explosive he is. I think he’s a steal for Tech, he has the range to play both sides of the ball.”
Kingston was surrounded by teammates, friends and family as he officially spilled ink on becoming the latest Bulldog to join Tech head coach Kyle Samson and the Orediggers.
The senior played offensive guard and defensive tackle for Butte in their run to the 2019 Class AA State Championship game against eventual champs Bozeman, registering 21 total tackles, two sacks and a tackle for loss from his interior position on the Bulldog defensive line.
Kingston, a member of Butte’s “Hogsquad,” mentioned that he will miss his underclassman teammates and that, to put it simply, the Bulldogs did pretty well.
“We had a pretty good team,” Kingston said. “I have some good friends that I’m going to be missing next year.”
While the senior contributed on the stat sheet defensively, his role on the offensive line was crucial, linking up with fellow Oredigger signee Konor McClafferty on the left side to be a force for the Bulldog offense.
Kingston helped keep quarterback Tommy Mellott clean on passing plays throughout the year, but the 3071 yards rushing the Bulldogs accomplished is a likely a better tell of the guard’s quality.
The two-sided lineman said that his decision was between the Orediggers and Carroll College, and that multiple factors helped him make the decision to stay in the Mining City.
“I was talking to [Tech] and Carroll,” Kingston said. “I felt like both schools had really good coaching staffs, but for me, it was a better choice to stay close to my family… [Samson] felt a lot like coach [Arie] Grey, and it made the choice a lot easier.”
Grey smiled when he heard what Kingston said about Samson and himself, and commented that he can’t wait to see what the future Tech player can do.
“That’s pretty cool, that’s why [coaches] do what we do,” Grey said. “So excited for Lucas. He’s a wonderful young man who works hard in the weight room, in the classroom. Just a good kid who did some really good things for us. We’re going to miss him.”
For Samson, his team’s interest has a lot to do with Kingston’s versatility and athleticism, saying that learning about Kingston’s capabilities in the weight room was something that pushed him to go after the senior.
“Lucas is going to be a tremendous player for us,” Samson said. “He had great film this year and did a great job on the offensive line, defensive line… He kind of blew us away [this offseason]. His athleticism for how big he is, his strength.”
Kingston’s versatility means that there are multiple paths he can take once he joins up with Samson and the Orediggers, but Samson says that it could come down to where Tech needs him soonest.
“We’re not quite sure yet if he’s an offensive guard or defensive tackle, but I think the thing with [Kingston] is that he brings a lot of versatility. I think he can play either of those positions.”
For the senior in his last semester, his preference is simple: there’s isn’t one, he just wants to contribute.
“I don’t really care,” Kingston said. “Wherever they think is best for me.”
