Montana Tech didn’t just add a 6’7”, 230-pound lineman to their football roster, they added another Mining City native.
Surrounded by family and friends, Butte senior offensive tackle Konor McClafferty officially signed with the Orediggers Thursday, becoming the latest Butte prospect to join up with Tech head coach Kyle Samson.
McClafferty, who will be studying mechanical engineering, said that his decision was made when Samson was recently hired as the Orediggers’ latest head coach after being recruited by Samson and previous Tech head coach Chuck Morrell.
“I decided right when Samson got picked to be head coach,” McClafferty said. “I’ve known Samson through the recruiting process, and every time I’ve talked to him, he’s always been really psyched about having me at Tech and that drew me closer to Tech.”
Samson shared his excitement for his latest addition, mentioning McClafferty’s success with the Bulldogs and saying his size gives him great potential.
“Just with his length and athleticism,” Samson said. “You put 40 pounds on that kid and I think he’s going to be a big-time player in this league. He obviously had a tremendous year with [Butte head coach Arie] Grey this year and helped Butte High get to the state championship game and I think he’s going to fit really well into what we do at Tech.”
McClafferty and the Bulldogs run to the 2019 Class AA State Championship game saw the senior play both sides of the line of scrimmage, but his presence at left tackle was imperative to the exceptional offensive season Butte had.
Under head coach Arie Grey, McClafferty’s blocking contributed to 6047 total yards in his senior year, tacking on 1.5 sacks when lining up for the defense.
Grey explained that the senior was always going to be an important player for Butte, but there’s a reason why McClafferty ended up as an offensive lineman for the Bulldogs.
“Early on,” Grey said. “When he walked in, you knew this was a pretty special player. We were excited for that, and he kept getting better every year. His junior year, he broke onto the scene and, man, he was fun to watch… He’s going to be a monster of a human being, and I’m glad I knew him when he was little so he’ll take care of me.”
And when asked about the prospect of playing another position such as tight end, what was McClafferty’s response?
“I’m staying o-line, there’s no way I’m moving.”
McClafferty mentioned that other schools, including Montana and Montana State had displayed interest in him, but that Tech put in the effort to convince him to stay in the Mining City.
“I talked to a few [schools],” McClafferty said. “I talked to the Bobcats, Griz and Carroll [College] for a while, they didn’t really give me the same attention, the same want that Tech did. That was a huge factor that led me to choose Tech.”
The interest of prestigious programs elsewhere in the state were options McClafferty considered, but as the senior mentioned, the deciding factor appears to be the selection of Samson as head coach.
Samson mentioned that an important part of building his offense at Tech will be winning in the trenches, and that McClafferty will be a good addition in that process.
“If you’re going to be a good offensive football team,” Samson said. “It starts up front. That’s been a big goal with our recruiting this year has been trying to bring the best kids up front. I think [McClafferty] fits that mold.”
The added bonus of having family, friends and the rest of his hometown at Oredigger games is something that excites McClafferty about sticking in Butte-Silver Bow County.
“Having everybody at my games is just going to be awesome,” McClafferty said. “My family is super supportive and they’re over the top, it’s insane. I’m really happy to stay with them and keep getting their support.”
Grey mentioned that McClafferty’s play will be hard to replace, but that his tackle’s attitude will be missed just as much.
“It’s going to be tough to replace that,” Grey said. “A guy that comes in with a smile every single day, it doesn’t matter the situation. In a game, in life, [McClafferty] handles it really well… He puts you at ease and works so hard, still with a smile on his face. It’s pretty cool to see.”
