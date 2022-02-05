BILLINGS — N'Dea Flye notched a double-double with 36 points and 13 rebounds to lead No. 18 Rocky Mountain College over Montana Tech 74-60 in Frontier Conference women's basketball at the Fortin Center Saturday.
Kloie Thatcher, a junior starting point guard from Butte, scored 16 points, snagged six rebounds and dished out four assists for the Battlin' Bears (22-3, 10-2).
With her 16-point performance, Thatcher topped 1,000 career points and now has 1,003 for her career.
With the loss, Tech dropped to 12-15, 3-9.
Tavia Rooney posted a double-double of 15 points and 14 rebounds for the Orediggers. Dani Urick scored 12 points and Mollie Peoples 11 for Tech.
Shauna Bribiescas added seven points and eight boards for RMC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.