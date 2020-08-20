Montana Tech head basketball coach Adam Hiatt announced the addition of Tyler Miller on Thursday. Miller is the program’s lead assistant coach after spending the previous six seasons at NCAA Division I member, University of Central Arkansas of the Southland Conference.
During his time as an assistant coach in Conway, Arkansas, Miller helped lead UCA to their first winning season in over a decade in 2018. He also coached eight all-conference performers, including the conference Player of the Year, Newcomer of the Year, Freshman of the Year, and three all-defensive team honorees.
“Tyler has grown into a terrific basketball coach over these past six seasons,” Coach Hiatt said.
“He was able to learn from fantastic tacticians and coaches, Russ Pennell and Anthony Boone. He was heavily involved with all aspects of the UCA program and is very familiar with the Frontier Conference, being a successful former student-athlete. His experience will make the transition into his role here smooth. Montana Tech basketball is very fortunate to be able to add him to the program.”
A native of Chandler, Arizona, Miller was an outstanding high school player at Chandler-Basha High School, where he was a four-time All-Arizona Republic player, before beginning his collegiate career at Western Colorado University in 2009-10. He finished his basketball career at the Montana Western in Dillon. Miller, a three-year starter, helped his team to 67 wins, a conference championship, and two NAIA National Tournaments, including an Elite 8 appearance in 2013. He scored 768 points, grabbed 390 rebounds and dished out 117 assists during his career in the Frontier Conference.
In addition, Miller made the Frontier Conference Academic All-Conference Team all three years and was a Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete two times. Miller graduated Magna Cum Laude in 2014 from Montana-Western. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with a minor in Computer Information Technologies. Miller earned his master’s degree in Instructional Technologies at University Central Arkansas.
"I am more than fired up to head back to Montana to coach at Montana Tech," Miller said.
"Montana Tech is a very special place. I couldn't be happier for the opportunity to work with Coach Hiatt. The Frontier Conference holds some of my greatest memories from my playing career. I am excited to be back and to compete in the best conference in all of small college basketball.”
