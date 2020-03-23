BILLINGS — Colstrip senior JT Baer has signed with Montana Tech to continue his basketball career, the Orediggers announced Monday.
🚨 Recruiting Alert 🚨— Tech Basketball (@MTechHoops) March 23, 2020
JT Baer, one of the most promising athletes in Montana, is officially an Oredigger!!!
🏀 - 6'4 Forward, Colstrip Colts
⚒️ - Athlete, shooter, length, versatile
📚 - Metallurgical Engineering#RollDiggs pic.twitter.com/csGCLXmatP
Baer led the Colts to the previous two Class B state boys basketball tournaments. They lost in the consolation bracket both times, with a two-and-out showing two weeks ago in Butte.
Baer earned an all-state selection this season and a first-team all-District 3B honor in 2018-19.
