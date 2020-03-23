Shepherd vs. Colstrip

Colstrip's JT Baer, pictured against Shepherd on Dec. 7, will continue his basketball career at Montana Tech.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — Colstrip senior JT Baer has signed with Montana Tech to continue his basketball career, the Orediggers announced Monday.

Baer led the Colts to the previous two Class B state boys basketball tournaments. They lost in the consolation bracket both times, with a two-and-out showing two weeks ago in Butte.

Baer earned an all-state selection this season and a first-team all-District 3B honor in 2018-19.

Tags

Load comments