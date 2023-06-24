BUTTE — At the Montana East-West Shrine Game earlier in the month, Frenchtown’s Connor Michaud got a taste of the city where he plans to spend the next four years.

He may have been strapping up the pads all week, but Michaud will be playing basketball at Montana Tech. He announced his commitment to the Orediggers on Dec. 12.

Michaud excelled as a two-sport athlete for the Broncs, earning All-State honors for both football and basketball his junior and senior seasons.

To close out his high school sports career, Michaud played in the Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball series, along with the Shrine Game.

Tech is coming off of a historic season, reaching the NAIA quarterfinals for the first time in its history and finishing with a 29-5 record.

The Diggers will welcome the addition of Michaud, who helped lead the Broncs to a fourth place finish at the Class A state tournament this past season.

Michaud was the top rebounder in Class A (9.5 rebounds per game) and averaged 16.8 points per contest as a senior.

“Connor is a diamond in the rough, in the sense that his best days are absolutely in front of him,” Montana Tech head coach Adam Hiatt said in a press release.

“He has great length, can really finish in the paint and is one of the best overall athletes in the state. He’s an extremely bright student and is beloved by his classmates, coaches and administrators in Frenchtown. With his work ethic, we are confident he will reach his potential.”

Michaud is one of four incoming freshman for the Diggers, all of whom played their high school basketball in Montana.

Bridger Vogl (Belt), Lane Love (Billings Skyview) and Noah Dowler (Kalispell Glacier) round out Tech’s inbound group.

After a week in Butte for the Shrine Game, Michaud has some time before he returns for a more permanent stay in August.

The Montana Standard and 406mtsports.com caught up with Michaud prior to the Shrine Game for five questions about his high school career and future in the Mining City.

406: How has the Shrine Game experience been?

Michaud: “It’s been really fun to be a part of. I’m just truly honored to be blessed with this great opportunity. We’ve been having a lot of fun with all the guys. On the field, going to eat together and staying at the hotel. I’m making a lot of new friends and strong connections that you can tell are going to last awhile.”

406: What are you going to miss about playing high school sports in Frenchtown?

Michaud: “I’m definitely going to miss the community. Frenchtown has always had my back and supported me. I’ll definitely miss all my friends, it was just such a great environment because the community was so supportive.”

406: What do you look forward to most about joining the Montana Tech basketball team?

Michaud: “I’m excited for the new environment and all the new people around here. I’ll definitely miss the Frenchtown community but I’m also super excited to join the Butte community. Throughout the years of going up against Butte, they’ve always had such a strong presence with sports.”

406: How would you describe your basketball playing style to someone who hasn’t seen you play?

Michaud: “I take a lot of pride in rebounding, so that’s a big part of my game. I’m getting my shot dialed in too, so I’m just trying to get my game to be all-around.”

406: Any fun plans this summer before you get started at Tech?

Michaud: “I’m excited to go to the lake. I love going to the lake and doing a little bit of wake surfing.”