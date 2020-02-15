BUTTE — Providence faced a tall challenge on the road against Montana Tech, but the Argos’ second-half surge was the difference.
The Argos defeated the Orediggers 92-82, improving to 21-5 on the season and delivering Tech their second-straight home less as UP junior Zaccheus Darko-Kelly put up a whopping 37 points to lead the Argos to victory.
Montana Tech head coach complimented Darko-Kelly for helping Providence keep it close during the first half.
“Darko-Kelly’s a fantastic player,” Hiatt said. “He kept them in it in the first half, making individual plays and then everyone else seemed to step up in the second half. Tough night, overall.”
After a slow start from both sides to open the game, Tech was the first to begin finding their offensive rhythm, as the Orediggers started to see consistent rebounding from the duo of England and senior Dylan Pannabecker.
The post play opened up chances from beyond the arc, which Tech made the most of, knocking down six first-half treys to maintain their lead over Providence.
The Orediggers led by as many as 15, but Argos talisman Darko-Kelly unleashed a trio of treys, scoring 11 straight points for Providence to bring his squad back within a single-digit deficit by the end of the first half.
Darko-Kelly’s late first-half run was matched by teammate Brandon Cotton’s start to the second half, as the senior sunk a pair of quick treys to get the Argos tied up at 55 with 15 minutes remaining.
Providence head coach Steve Keller mentioned that his team never stopped looking for a way forward, and that Cotton brought the spark the Argos needed.
“We kept talking during every timeout,” Keller said. “’Let’s find a way, let’s find a way.’ [Cotton] had a couple threes, got us back in it and won those first five minutes.”
The Orediggers responded in turn, going on a 13-4 run to replenish their halftime advantage, as junior Sindou Diallo created space and found teammates in isolated situations.
The Argos continued to play their game, creating three-point opportunities and one-on-one looks for Darko-Kelly, whose touch and finishing was unmatched on Saturday.
After tying the Orediggers at 75 with five minutes remaining, Providence took control, outscoring Tech 17-7 in the final minutes to make a Tech comeback an impossibility, and earning the Argos their 21st win of the year.
Hiatt said that finishing second-halves strong has been a problem this year, and that his team and staff are looking for ways to improve in late-game situations, as well as improving at home.
“We haven’t played very good second halves,” Hiatt said. “We’ve been outscored by 20 points in the past two games, really disappointed that we’re 3-4 on our home court in league play, which is unlike us…We’re searching for answers, trying to figure out why we don’t play with more confidence on our home floor.”
Darko-Kelly’s 37 was the contest-high, while sophomore center Jaxen Hashley ended with 18. Cotton’s second-half scoring saw him conclude with 14, freshman Dawson Fowler finished with nine.
The Orediggers were led by England’s 21, who also added five steals. Pannabecker contributed 16, senior Troy Owens Jr. tacked on 12, while sophomore Drew Huse and freshman Connor Kieckbusch each ended with 11 points.
Keller talked about the importance of winning tough games like Saturday’s, and that ensuring space for the top spots in the Frontier Conference is a huge plus.
“That game gives us a three-game cushion for at least third,” Keller said. “Good teams find a way to win games like that. We were down and out, and I still don’t know how we won by 10. Great effort.”
Providence returns to Great Falls to welcome Montana Western on Friday, while Tech stays in the Mining City to host Carroll College on Tuesday.
