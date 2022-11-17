BUTTE - Around Bob Green Field this fall, the banners "Family" and "Count on Me" are proudly wrapped above the stands.
They are more than just words to the Montana Tech football team: they are the lifeblood of the entire program, and they came to mean more to defensive back Isaiah Allik over the past two years as he dealt with a rare form of cancer.
The Charlo native was a well-accomplished wrestler before setting his cleats on a football field. He took up wrestling before moving in with his father in Wasilla, Alaska.
"Charlo was small compared to Wasilla," Allik said. "It was a big jump from Charlo, a Class C school, to a school in Alaska with 2,000 kids. I liked the outdoor aspect of Alaska, as it is a great deal like Montana. I was able to wrestle and play baseball and basketball before picking up football."
When it came to wrestling, Allik was a natural. As a freshman in Wasilla, he placed second at the Alaska State Wrestling Meet. When he moved back to Montana as a sophomore, he began to play football for the Charlo Vikings. In the middle of his three-year varsity football career, Allik took fourth place at the Montana State Wrestling meet his junior year.
"Wrestling was my first love," Allik said. "From there, I fell in love with sports in general and played everything I could until I could play football."
The competitive nature of wrestling was not lost on Allik but acted as a foundation for his football passion.
"It was eye-opening," Allik said. "To compete with the highest-level kids, whether they were bigger than me or not, older than me, gave me more confidence in my career."
As a two-way player in football at both running back and linebacker, the Vikings benefitted from Allik being versatile. At some point during his sophomore year, Allik even played guard.
"We had some lineup issues," Allik recalled, laughing. "I played guard, even though I was pretty small."
While Allik received a few collegiate offers, he chose to attend Montana Tech to major in occupational safety and health.
"Coach (Chuck) Morrell visited with my parents and me," Allik said. "Montana Tech really wanted me here in Butte, and I wanted to be in this culture."
Before Allik had graduated from Charlo, Morrell had departed to become the new defense backs coach at Fresno State. Kyle Samson was elevated from offensive coordinator to become the Orediggers’ new head coach on Jan. 21, 2020.
When the 2020 football season was canceled due to COVID-19, the team had individual workout plans.
"We were in COVID-19 restrictions team-wise, so I was working out on my own, and I tweaked my knee running," Allik said. "I noticed that I had a lump in the back of my leg and did not think anything of it. I went through physical therapy, and it got worse. I got an MRI and found out it was a tumor."
"On the day that we found out, it was a mix of being mad and sad," Montana Tech head coach Kyle Samson said. "We were trying to figure out what was going on, and we never got real answers about why he was having these problems. You know, it was one of those things where you break down and never really prepare yourself for that. That was a tough day."
Worse off, it was a rare form of cancer called hemangioendothelioma. They are caused by abnormal growth of blood vessel cells, although the underlying cause of the mass is unknown. They can develop in organs, grow slowly, and spread to other tissues and bones.
"It was a gut punch," Allik said. "Never in my life did I think that it was cancer. The doctors said that my bones were eating away at one another. Considering it was a rare form of vascular cancer, there were few treatment options beyond chemotherapy. They said chemotherapy and radiation would hurt me more than help me."
Best part of yesterday was getting to see Isaiah Allik play in his 1st ever game for us! He’s battled cancer for the past 2 years & was finally cleared medically to practice this week! Seeing him on the field at the end of the game yesterday was amazing! Love you bud! #Family pic.twitter.com/uA2EmeUmBe— Kyle Samson (@CoachKyleSamson) November 13, 2022
The doctors gave Allik pills that were for kidney transplant patients and infusions. He also had four surgeries over a nine-month span in 2021.
"From the time that I found out about the cancer up to now, my teammates and coaches have always had my back," Allik said. "The support the entire Montana Tech community has shown me has been amazing. The community has been incredible, from fundraising to just being there when I needed someone to talk to."
In September, Allik's follow-up scans went from every three months to every six months. Then on November 9, just three days before the Orediggers' final game against MSU-Northern in Havre, Allik got the all-clear to return to full football activity.
"I was able to shift my focus on trying to get better as an athlete and not focusing on the health so much," Allik said. "Now that I have cleared this goal, why not make the goal to be a starter or make an impact for the team on the field?"
"Looking back on that day two years ago, it is amazing where we are today," Samson said. "For everything Isaiah has been through to where he got to suit up and be clear, you would have never thought that he had cancer."
The "Family" and "Count on Me" mottos mean the world to the Montana Tech Orediggers. Allik is family and he counted on Digger Nation. They were there for him.
"These are things we talk about regularly with the guys," Samson said. "He was there for our guys as well when they needed him. He doesn't give himself enough credit for the days that he was there when we saw him and talked to him throughout the whole process. He could count on us too, and to me, that's just family that you can count on every day."
They got to tell the team the news about Allik being released to play in the Orediggers' locker room.
"The place exploded," Samson said, beaming from ear to ear. "The team was pumped up."
Then, members of the squad approached Samson.
"They said we needed to find a way to get him in," Samson said.
The Saturday bus trip to Havre was unlike the trips he had taken since he'd been diagnosed. This time, dressed in a Montana Tech uniform, helmet, and pads, it was a game-day mindset.
"It was a lot more serious," Allik said. "I was nervous, thinking more about what would happen in a game situation when I got in or if I was going to get in at all. Or like, 'how am I going to react when I have contact for the first time.' So, it was a different mindset."
The Orediggers and the coaching staff were thrilled when Allik entered the game against Northern.
"Getting him in was just the first step," Samson said. "Now that he's clear, he will have a whole offseason to train, to be healthy, and to be a contributing factor on our team next year. We have him for three more years, so we are excited for him."
Allik's message for those in hardship was a profound one.
"For the people, I would say, who are going through a hardship right now, in personal life or where you have health problems, they cannot be overlooked," Allik said. "I think that you should be sympathetic to others. No matter what you're going through, you will eventually get to the point where you're having those more good days than bad days. For the people struggling right now, if I could go through all of this and get to where I'm at, I think anybody could overcome anything if they want it enough."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.